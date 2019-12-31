Top 5 Young Defensive Building Blocks for the Lions

The Detroit Lions did not meet expectations on the defensive side of the ball in 2019, and in fact, it’s safe to say this could have been the most disappointing season for the team in a long time.

Even as things fell apart, however, some bright spots appeared on the field. The Lions struggled in nearly every aspect on the defensive side, but there is enough youth in spots to think that the team might be able to rebuild things their own way with the right infusion of talent.

Which young players are the top defensive building blocks the Lions have at this point in time? Here’s a look at some of the names to remember ahead of the 2020 season.

Tracy Walker, S

Detroit vaulted plenty of teams in 2018 to pick Walker, and he wasted little time getting his feet wet and making plays his rookie year. Without Quandre Diggs, the Lions are depending on Walker to step up and make some huge plays in the secondary and be the top leader at safety. He looked on track to do this until the injury bug bit, but late in the 2019 season, Walker came on and played arguably his best game in Week 17. There’s reason to think he could be one of the next up and coming defensive stars few people are talking about. At the very least, he’s a great piece for the Lions to have as they reshape their backfield for 2020.

Amani Oruwaryie, CB

It’s tough to pronounce the name, but it might be wise for Lions fans to get used to it. Late this season, Oruwariye made his mark when he got a chance by playing some solid defense. He finished the season with 2 interceptions, which is much more than plenty of Lions rookies usually are able to secure in their first season in the league. With time and more seasoning, it would be easy to see Oruwariye growing into a bigger role with the franchise. The Lions love his size and his ability to play the ball. He showed off some of those traits in spots after healing up from a midseason injury which slowed his progress in 2019.

Trey Flowers, DL

It’s interesting to think of the accomplished Flowers as a young player, but it’s clear at 26 years old, the best days are still in front of the pass rusher. With 7 sacks, Flowers had a solid season for the Lions, even if it took him some time to get going. Once he got acclimated, the Lions had to like what they saw. Along with Devon Kennard, Flowers was one of the only consistent pass rushers the team had. More is needed to build this offseason, but Flowers is a great start, and should remain a good investment for the team.

Jahlani Tavai, LB

Tavai is going to be a bright spot at the position, and early on, he has not looked overmatched on the field in the NFL. That’s huge given his smaller school stature and the mild expectations Lions fans had for him coming out of college into the draft. As Tavai continues to work in Matt Patricia’s defense, the expectation is he will get even better and be able to play even more of a consistent role for the team. So far this season, Tavai has done a bit of everything for the Lions. He’s collected 50 tackles, 2 sacks and 1 fumble recovery in addition to 1 interception. Known for his hair, Tavai has made a ton of big plays for Detroit this season and has been a quality player for their defense. He is the future at linebacker.

Will Harris, S

Harris, a third round pick, wasn’t expected to do much this year, but the Lions thrust him into a big role after the Diggs trade. It took a few games, but Harris finally came into his own along with Walker in the season finale in Week 17. Now, he will look to gain in confidence ahead of 2020. Instinctually, it’s tough not to like the hard-hitting Harris, who was rarely out of position when he did see the field. The Lions will build around him at safety as well as Walker, and he’s a big name to remember moving forward.

