Until Tangible Success is Reached, Talk Remains Cheap For Lions

The Detroit Lions had their annual end of season press briefing with Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn, the duo that recently retained their jobs despite a miserable 2019 season playing out on the field.

What came next was the usual amount of self deprecating mea-culpas that usually play out this time of year. Both Patricia and later Quinn explained they weren’t good enough, the team didn’t finish, admitted there would be no excuses and said they will need to work hard evaluating everything this offseason. They also thanks fans for their support.

Fine, but what are you going to do about making the team a winner right now?

That’s the only thing the fans want to know, and precious few actual answers came from Quinn and company as it related to the nitty gritty of what will happen this offseason.

Not wanting to talk about potential personnel moves is understandable, and folks shouldn’t expect to hear everything about the plan. Still, inquiring minds want to know, especially after the team has seemingly fallen apart since Quinn took over in 2016 and then helped the team to the playoffs. It seems as if now would be a good time to explain things in more detail.

Goodwill has likely worn off with a massive portion of the fan base, and most probably couldn’t stand to see Quinn proclaiming that he felt the team is still on the right track and can get things figured out. They probably didn’t appreciate the confusion as it relates to what really went wrong in 2019, nor did they expect the team needed to rebuild completely off a 9-7 season in 2017.

The fact is, nobody can say. The proof will be in the pudding when it comes to roster construction, and that will tell the biggest tale of where the team goes moving forward. Until then, all talk of improving, confidence and the like will remain cheap.

Pressure Squarely on Bob Quinn in 2020

While Patricia has had his shortcomings on the field as a coach, he can only work with what is given to him by the front office. That was made painfully obvious in 2019. Quinn seemingly hasn’t met Patricia halfway in plenty of ways in terms of roster construction. He didn’t sign a bigger name veteran quarterback, something he conceded he might consider this offseason. Defensively, there are issues of depth. Quinn dealt Quandre Diggs away midseason, and there were multiple puzzling holes on the roster offensively and defensively.

Quinn said he didn’t want to use injuries as an excuse, but proceeded to explain the team had 16 players on injured reserve by the time everything was said and done. Such represents the delicate balance in explaining Detroit’s predicament. It can only be seen as equal parts bad luck and poor preparation.

It was obvious that Quinn understands he’s under fire to deliver, and that’s not simply due to the edict placed on him by ownership. Present a playoff contender in 2020, or else.

In order to do that, Quinn is going to have to make all of the right moves this offseason with few exceptions. There’s very little margin for error he will have when trying to get things going the right way.

It’s Time for Lions to Step Up

From ownership down to the players, the only way out of the 3-12-1 mess will be everyone pulling together in the same direction. Ownership has to allot the proper funds to help Quinn rebuild the roster as needed, Quinn and Patricia have to be on the same page in terms of how to solve the nagging roster problems.

Most importantly, the players have to buy in for the bigger picture. The culture needs to change and everyone needs to embrace the direction of Patricia and Quinn. Everyone must work together in order to make this reality. It’s not going to happen unless everyone gets on the same page.

Until all of these things happen, talk will remain cheap from the front office. It’s a big offseason in Detroit, and the Lions are about to be on the clock.

The next moves Quinn makes could very well decide and define his entire career.

READ NEXT: Reason Revealed for Return of Matt Patricia in 2020