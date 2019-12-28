Lakers are Championship Frauds, Says NBA Analyst

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently on a four-game losing streak after losing to the Clippers on Wednesday. During the game, LeBron James aggravated a groin injury in a collision with Clippers guard Patrick Beverly. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, members of the Lakers staff have advised James to sit out and rehab until the injury fully heals.

After the game, James was asked about upcoming back to back against the Portland Trailblazers on Saturday and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

“To be honest, I haven’t even thought about Portland just yet,” said James, who will turn 35 next week. “I’m always around the clock with my body, getting my treatment. If I’m feeling great, I’ll be in the lineup. If I’m feeling well, I’ll be in the lineup.

“We’ll see what happens.”

NBA Analyst Believes the Los Angeles Lakers are Championship Frauds

First, FS1’s Rob Parker tweeted out, ‘It’s so quiet in LA right now that you can hear a mouse urinate on the final draft of the Space Jam 2 script.’

Then Parker proceeded to hop on Instagram and released a post that reads, ‘Tried to tell you that [Los Angeles] Lakers are championships frauds. Fourth loss in a row and 0-2 against the [Los Angeles] Clippers.’

NBA Analysts Thinks People are Overreacting to the Lakers Loss to the Clippers

On Thursday’s [December 26, 2019] episode of ‘First Things First’ hosted by Chris Broussard & Nick Wright.

‘They [Los Angeles Clippers] played better last night [ December 25, 2019], and they had a fabulous finish. They were down 15 early in the third quarter; we showed the highlight when they were down seven with around six minutes left. The Lakers were like 90 percent to win that game, and they need to win that game and should have won that game. Anthony Davis said it repeatedly after the game; basically, we gave this game away. So, it is a bad loss for the Lakers because they had controlled the entire second half until the moment of the second half that matter the most,” said Wright.

“But despite that, do I think the Clippers are better than the Lakers, no. People are going to wildly overreact to the Lakers and Clippers [game] because the vast majority of the basketball world has been waiting for a moment to say told you so, the Lakers aren’t that good.”

Chris Broussard also agreed that the Lakers are better than the Clippers.

“I agree with you under one caveat, if LeBron is LeBron. In the preseason, I said the Clippers on paper look like the best team in the NBA. I told the Clippers should be the favorite, but I picked the LA Lakers to win the championship because I expected and believe LeBron would be motivated by the ‘Wash King’ all that talk, and wherever that was from. I don’t think it was quite wash king, but he has embellished and made it where people are saying he is not the best player in the world. I still think he will be motivated by that,” said Broussard.

