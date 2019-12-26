Jamal Crawford Receives High Praise From Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan

The NBA season is heading into its last week of 2019, and it’s right around the time teams who are contenders, and organizations who are not in contention begin to evaluate their rosters for a playoff push.

Someone that is still on the free agency market that could provide some much-needed scoring or an excellent facilitator is Jamal Crawford. The former three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner last season for the Phoenix Suns averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 rebounds in 64 games. He would end his 2018-19 season campaign by dropping 51 points in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on the road. Almost spoiling Dirk Nowitzki’s retirement announcement that followed the conclusion of the game. By doing so, Crawford became the oldest player in league history to drop 50 points in a game.

Numerous Players Have Vouched for Crawford’s Play Ability

Throughout the 2019-20 season, a variety of different current and former NBA players have given glowing recommendations on Crawford’s behalf. Such as Chauncey Billups, Anthony Davis, Gilbert Arenas, Doug Christie, Carmelo Anthony, CJ McCollum, and now DeMar DeRozan. After Thursday morning shootaround, Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan revealed what Crawford can still provide to an NBA team.

“Man, high-level bench scorer what he has been his whole career. In my opinion, he’s a Hall of Fame player [with] what he has done for the league. And what he has done for that position for a guy off the bench. He definitely still got it,” DeRozan told me.

Jamal Crawford would respond via Twitter with a message of his own for DeRozan.

“My dawg. # underratedstar. Nothing but Respect DEEBO!!, tweeted Crawford.

Teams That Might be Interested in Crawford’s Services This Season

Back in August of 2019, Heavy’s Brandon’ Scoop B’ Robinson reported that the Sixers, Nets, and Lakers were likely destinations that could possibly pick up the veteran shooting guard. In early December, Robinson also shared that the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors had some intentions of signing Crawford.

A league source shared with me earlier last week that both the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks were inquiring about the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award recipient.

Later this weekend [December 3, 2019], I learned that those talks have since stalled.

Last month, Crawford was a guest on ‘Don’t @ Me’ with host Rosalyn Gold-Onwude. During that appearance, he revealed that the waiting process is ‘weird.

“Loving the game like I do, and being a part of the game for so long and still even now I’ll text young players or Dm them curtain stuff that I see just advice. It’s just weird not being in the game, but I have faith it will happen,” Crawford said.’

Crawford also revealed that he is watching some of the teams that are making noise right now, and different players.

“I’m watching the teams that are making noise right now teams like Phoenix actually, and Dallas, they are playing better than people predicted. Then I am watching a team like the Spurs that are struggling right now, but they will turn it around, and a team Nets, who are just getting over .500. So, I’m just watching the whole league and specific players like Ja [Morant], the younger players coming. Obviously, I can’t wait until Caris LeVert comes back, he is a great player as well,” said Crawford.

