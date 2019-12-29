Bay Area Legend References Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma,and OJ Simpson In New Freestyle [Watch]

Late Saturday night Bay Area Legendary hip hop artist Mistah Fab took to Instagram and released a freestyle over T-Pain, and Lil Wayne‘s smash hit Can’t Believe It instrument on Instagram TV. This just the latest of his daily freestyles off the top of his head.

Fab starts the freestyle off by stating, “She makes me feel good unk.” She says she loves my dailies I go be going hard. J.R. lineup I’ll be flowing sharp, I think she’s falling for me unk like Owen Hart,” said Fab.

At the 1:58 mark of the song, Fab drops the line referencing Louisiana State University [LSU] dismantling the Oklahoma Sooners 63-28 in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Beat the breaks off you Sooner than LSU. She can be blind and smell it’s you… Nah, I’m running O.J. Simpson I got the juice, and I can’t stop pimping. I hate the dude with the orange head, but I did win money on Clemson.” Fab said.

The Clemson Tigers also beat the Ohio State Buckeyes 29-23 to move on to the National Championship game on January 13th at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome [8 p.m. ET on ESPN]. It is a match that will feature the reigning and defeating National Champions Clemson against this year’s Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B6pQCJAl5tX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

If you are not familiar with Mistah Fab, he is a community activist, entrepreneur & sports correspondent for the Golden State Warriors. He owns his clothing store called Dope Era, and he is also the cousin of Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, who just signed with the team ahead of their match against the San Francisco 49ers.

FAB Recently Hosted his 15 Annual Toys for Joy Christmas Giveaway

On Monday, December 24, 2019, Mistah F.A.B. hosted his 15th annual Toys for Joy Christmas give away. According to Carla Thomas of postnewsgroup.com, Fab shared that he always likes to give back to the neighborhood that he grew up in.

“So to be able to leverage some happiness in this area is what my team and I want to bring to the community.”

“That is a statement constantly given to us by my mother when she was living,” he said.

“It’s our family”s pride and humble honor to watch everyone come here with a smile on their faces. My daughter made the meatballs and my uncles, who double as bodyguards, ensure the day runs smoothly.”

“It takes a lot for a person to stand in line to receive something, so we don’t have people pre-register or have many rules. We just want everyone to come out because households with multiple kids feel the strain of the holidays.”

Also, per Thomas, there were some other notable celebrities in attendance, such as MC Hammer and Klay Thompson.

Fab has other yearly events such as donating hundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys and hosting backpack drives.

