Lakers’ LeBron James Sound off on Ohio State Vs Clemson Before Tonight’s Game

We are only a couple of hours away before the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the National Champions Clemons Tigers in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was asked after the conclusion of Saturday morning’s shootaround in Portland was asked how of the Ohio State game he will be watching tonight. It has been a well-document that James would have liked to play at OSU if he didn’t elect to forgo college head straight into the 2003 NBA draft.

“I don’t know I can’t change my game-day routine. I’m going to treat my day as if I am playing if I’m able to go. So, everything changes with that, but I’ll keep on, it a little bit as much as I can,” said James.

James is currently an injury to his groining, and it was reaggravated in a 111-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Christmas day in the first quarter.

James said that he felt some improvement from yesterday and had some treatment in the area. He also mentioned that they did something to fast track the process when asked this morning in Portland per ESPN.

LeBron James Gifts Ohio State Football Team New Beats Headphones

On Friday, Heavy’s Vinciane Ngomsi reported that ‘The King’ gifted the entire Ohio State Buckeyes’ football team brand new pair of Beats by Dre headphones. Before they took on the National Champion Clemson Tigers on Saturday in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl, in a game that will decide who will play in the National Championship game.

Thank you @KingJames for the holiday gift of @beatsbydre, but more importantly, the motivational words that came with it ‼️ We always appreciate your support!#GoBucks #ToughLove pic.twitter.com/M3tD1lAFoO — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 27, 2019

Per Ngomsi, the note reads: “Best of luck, men! You guys are here for a reason, so just enjoy the moment and make the most of it! Don’t settle for anything less than greatness. O-H…#GoBucks!”

As for the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to snap a four-game losing streak tonight against the Portland Trailblazers. It is also a matchup that will feature James’ draft classmate, Carmelo Anthony who is averaging 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in 17 games as a member of the Trailblazers.

Danny Green Think Carmelo Anthony is a Trailblazers at Heart

Earlier this week, Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson spoke with Lakers guard Danny Green about Carmelo Anthony signing with the Blazers after being out of the league for a year.

“I’m happy, man,” the Lakers sharpshooter told Robinson.

“I’m really excited for him. Obviously, it was a process, it was up and down, he continued to stay in shape, continued to fight and we all know how skilled of a player he is in this world, in this league. And there’s no reason why he shouldn’t have been out there.”

On December 7, 2019, Portland Trailblazer’s coach Terry Stotts shared that Anthony has been “a pleasure”

“Melo’s been terrific for us,” Stotts said. “He’s enjoying the experience. He’s been a breath of fresh air for us that we needed.”

“We put a kind of limit/restriction on the first game or two just because we didn’t want to extend his minutes, not knowing what shape he was in,” Stotts told Spain and Company. “But now he’s playing 32-35 minutes, he played 37 minutes the other night. And for him to be out of NBA basketball for a year and be able to come in and play productive minutes for 35 minutes in an NBA game, to me, was remarkable.”

