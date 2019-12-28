LSU’s Justin Jefferson Breaks CFB Playoff Record With Wild Half

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson is having a Peach Bowl to remember, and it’s not even halftime. The Louisiana native caught four touchdown passes in just the first half of the College Football Playoff game, and notched an impressive record in the process.

Jefferson now holds the record for catching the most touchdowns in College Football Playoff history, and tied for the most ever in any FBS bowl game.

Joe Burrow has thrown for 5 touchdowns, the most ever in a #CFBPlayoff game. Justin Jefferson has caught 4 touchdowns, the most in a #CFBPlayoff game and tied for the most ever in any FBS bowl game. It's still the first half. pic.twitter.com/nJT6phSgZw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 28, 2019

If that stat isn’t already impressive, LSU quarterback and Heisman winner Joe Burrow also became the first player to throw for the most touchdowns in a single College Football Playoff game, tossing seven in just the first half at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Against Jalen Hurts’ Oklahoma Sooners, the Bayou Bengals lead 49-7.

Twitter Reacts to Burrow-Jefferson Partnership

Naturally, Twitter erupted with praise for the dynamic duo, with some putting their bets on where Burrow and Jefferson could eventually play when they enter the NFL.

Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson in the Peach Bowl pic.twitter.com/j68wozS607 — Noah / #BeatOSU 13-0 / CM Punk stan acct (@PrimeKorver26) December 28, 2019

Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson vs OU pic.twitter.com/6gN1fgMell — MonsterAmongMen (@ParkTheBus8989) December 28, 2019

Reporter: “How many touchdowns will you score today?” Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson: pic.twitter.com/2sOIxsEG3j — Nate Dunn (@natedunn02) December 28, 2019

Joe Burrow just hooked up Justin Jefferson with a top 10 draft pick. Wow — Lamar DADson (@h0rn3yd) December 28, 2019

@dallascowboys find a way to trade up to picks 1 and 2. Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson. I don’t care who gets picked first just go get them — Landry Lee (@landrylee14) December 28, 2019

Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson pic.twitter.com/rcrdldO6SM — lamar jackson stan accnt (this is the way) (@pacin94) December 28, 2019

