LSU’s Justin Jefferson Breaks CFB Playoff Record With Wild Half

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson is having a Peach Bowl to remember, and it’s not even halftime. The Louisiana native caught four touchdown passes in just the first half of the College Football Playoff game, and notched an impressive record in the process.
Jefferson now holds the record for catching the most touchdowns in College Football Playoff history, and tied for the most ever in any FBS bowl game.
If that stat isn’t already impressive, LSU quarterback and Heisman winner Joe Burrow also became the first player to throw for the most touchdowns in a single College Football Playoff game, tossing seven in just the first half at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Against Jalen Hurts’ Oklahoma Sooners, the Bayou Bengals lead 49-7.
Twitter Reacts to Burrow-Jefferson Partnership
Naturally, Twitter erupted with praise for the dynamic duo, with some putting their bets on where Burrow and Jefferson could eventually play when they enter the NFL.
Too easy, too east.