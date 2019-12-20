Man United Boss Provides Injury Update Ahead of Festive EPL Fixtures

Manchester United have a challenging run of fixtures during this year’s festive period, with the potential of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men inching toward a Champions League spot. On Friday, the manager provided an injury update regarding defender Diogo Dalot and midfielder Paul Pogba, and things appear to be looking hopeful regarding the latter’s return.

“Paul [Pogba] is training,” the boss confirmed Friday morning, via MUTV. “He’s back in with the team so we’ll see how long it takes for him to feel ready to be part of a game.”

Dalot will suit up for the Red Devils’ U-19 friendly against AC Milan Friday night, getting some crucial minutes in before returning to the senior squad.

As for the rest of the team’s fitness, Solskjaer feels pretty confidence about everyone’s form ahead of Sunday’s contest against Watford.

“ I feel the squad is ready for it,” the United legend said. “ We’re physically ready for it and, mentally, we’re in a good moment as we’re getting some decent results.

“The fitness of many players, they’re coming back and we’re getting more and more competition for places.

“It’s important and why we’re rotating. We’re getting players back in training and it’s, more or less, a full squad training now. That’s good to see. Who is match fit and who isn’t is a different scenario.”

Solskjaer Addresses January Transfer Rumors

With less than two weeks before the January transfer window officially opens, reports continue to circulate regarding who will ultimately call Old Trafford their new home. One player attached to United as of late has been Erling Haaland, the 19-year-old wunderkid from Leeds. According to The Guardian, United would have to splash £76 million for Haaland’s talents, who is rumored to have flown into Manchester Friday morning for reasons that remain unclear.

Erling Haaland took a Norwegian Airlines flight from Stavanger in his homeland to Manchester and is set to land at 10.15am. #mufc [Aftenbladet] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 20, 2019

Upon hearing those rumors, Solskjaer was quick to clear things up, adding that the young Norwegian is in Manchester on vacation.

“I don’t think he [Haaland] is en route here to be fair,” the 46-year-old said.

“Not through me, anyway.

“Well, he’s not coming to Manchester… because, well… I know the boy and I know his friends. He’s on a Christmas holiday.”

Regardless of Haaland’s intentions for traveling to Manchester this weekend, United Twitter was more than thrilled with the news.

The striker is currently on a five-year contract with Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, with Forbes reporting that it comes with a £17 million release clause.

Paul Pogba Is a Red Devil, Says Ole

Between his ongoing injuries and hearsay concerning his future in the Premier League, Paul Pogba has remained in the press despite not having suited up for the 13-time domestic champions since September. Talks of a move to Real Madrid or a Serie A squad remain evergreen, but those might cease after Solskjaer adamantly claimed Pogba is not for sale.

“Paul’s not getting sold in January, no,” Solskjaer confirmed.

Most Red Devil fans harbor unfavorable views toward out of form midfielder Nemanja Matic, even begging the boss to offload him next month. Solskjaer didn’t reveal who could be on their out next year, but did not deny that other clubs have expressed interest in a number of his athletes.

“There’s always a chance of outgoing moves,” Solskjaer said.

“I can say with 99.9 per cent sureness that they [squad members] won’t go but there are always teams who will come and be interested in some of ours.

“Maybe they haven’t played enough so, of course, there may be a chance.”

United kick off their festive fixture run with a visit to Vicarge Road to take on bottom-table Watford Sunday morning at 8 a.m. EST.