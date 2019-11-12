Manchester United Midfielder Eyeing Exit During January Transfer Window

It’s been a while since Manchester United fans saw Nemanja Matić perform on the pitch, and if the midfielder gets his way in January, he may be departing Old Trafford for good. According to The Telegraph, the outcast is eyeing an exit from the Red Devils as early as the January 2020 transfer window.

The Serbian has been demoted to a bench spot in the midfield lineup, serving as back-up to rising stars Scott McTominay and Fred. Per the publication, Matić attracted offers from Serie A sides AC Milan and Inter Milan during the summer, and was keen on bidding adieu to the Premier League then, but there’s one stipulation stopping the 31-year-old from packing his bags for good.

United Are in a Midfield Drought

United’s midfield unit has endured a significant amount of changes within the last year. It all started with Belgian Marouane Fellaini joining Chinese side Shandong Luneng in February, followed by Spaniard Ander Herrera leaving during the summer on a free transfer for Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain.

At the time of both their exits, Paul Pogba was still a healthy and in-form player. Now, the Frenchman has been recovering from a foot sprain he picked up in September.

While it’s expected that Pogba will return in time for United’s hectic festive fixtures list, it leaves manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with no choice but to keep Matić in a red shirt for the time being.

Even though McTominay has been pulling his weight in the middle with Fred trailing right behind him, the Scot picked up an injury on Sunday during the second half of United’s 3-1 win against Brighton Hove Albion in the Premier League. While it’s not as serious as Pogba’s, the 22-year-old could miss some looming matches that bear significance, notably the Manchester derby on December 7.

Solskjaer Under Pressure to Strengthen the Midfield

Since being named permanent manager in March, the Norwegian has faced increased pressure to bolster the midfield. His first summer transfer window as boss was poised to be the start of a real resurgence for Manchester United. Unfortunately, it was in fact the opposite and now concerns of his leadership and recruiting tactics have become major topics of conversation.

The former United midfielder has emphasized that his mission is to create a faster, creative and more aggressive Manchester United, reverting back to the days where Sir Alex Ferguson was at the wheel and they were the most threatening club in English football. Supporters were last treated to a Matić showing on October 3 against AZ Alkmaar in Europa League group play, and the former Chelsea star has suited up in Premier League action just twice this campaign.

In his defense, Matić cites fitness concerns as a catalyst behind his absence. Whether that remains the case or not, it doesn’t bode well for the future of the man who Solskjaer’s predecessor Jose Mourinho acquired for £35 million ($45 million) from the Blues back in 2017. No matter how Matić’s future at the club ends, Solskjaer has a busy and decisive several months ahead of him.