Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Sets Career High in Victory Over New Orleans Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic continues to entertain audiences everywhere, as he sets a career-high in rebounds with 18 against the New Orleans Pelicans. He also added 33 points and five assists and sat out the whole fourth quarter as the Mavericks beat the Pelicans 118-97 on Tuesday night.

After the game, Doncic talked about his 16th straight 25 and 5 performance and what is making a difference for him with TNT’s Kristen Ledlow.

“Yeah, I think we had a great game. We had a game road trip and won all three of them, and I think it was a great game today. We stepped up together and played good defense, and it was a great win, Doncic told Ledlow.

Doncic posted a career-high in rebounds with 18 and was asked how has he been able to maintain focus on the task at hand.

“I think today I was just standing underneath, and the ball was coming to me. I didn’t know I had 18 rebounds I was like what is going on, but we had a very great game and keep going like that, said Doncic.

Reggie Miller on Luka Doncic During the TNT Broadcast

During Tuesday night’s TNT broadcast in New Orleans, NBA analyst Reggie Miller shared some of his chat with Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban before going on air.

“Mark Cuban came over before the telecast, and I was talking about Luka [Doncic]. He[Mark Cuban] was like look this young man is so special, said Miller. He got all the tools to end up being a great one, and this coming from a guy, who had Dirk Nowitzki for so many years.

Dirk Nowitzki was recently interviewed by Mark Medina of USA TODAY Sports and shared that he thought Doncic would struggle during his second season in the league.

“I got to be honest, I thought he would have a tougher transition here in year two,” said Nowitzki, according to Mark Medina of USA TODAY Sports. “Just because he was so phenomenal last year with all the triple-doubles, I thought people were really going to hone in on him. But he seemed to have gotten even better.”

“I guess I was wrong,” Nowitzki said, chuckling. “Even the experts can be wrong. He’s looking fantastic.”

NBA Analyst Richard Jefferson Selling on Luka Doncic Averaging a 30 Point Triple-Double for the Season

Earlier today on ESPN’s The Jump, NBA Analyst Richard Jefferson shared that he didn’t think Doncic would average a 30 point triple-double for the 2019-20 season.

“I think it’s going to be difficult. He is great I love Luka [Doncic], but I think I’m selling on this because over the course of the season and you are trying to win games,” said Jefferson.

“There are going to be sometimes when he is going to have to sit out because they are getting blown out. This is not; we are just going to throw you out there and play 40 minutes regardless there are going to be nights when they pull him.”

Or in tonight’s case, against the Pelicans, they are blowing out their opponents, and their whole starting five doesn’t play the entire fourth quarter.

