Mavericks Luka Doncic Sets a Couple of Records Against Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks get their 21st victory of the 2019-20 season with a score of 141-121 on Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors. MVP candidate Luka Doncic led all Mavericks in scoring with 32 points as he recorded his league-leading ninth triple-double adding 12 rebounds, and 15 assists.

According to Mavs PR, Doncic is the first player in NBA history to record 30 plus points, 12 plus rebounds, and 15 plus in a game 30 or fewer minutes played. He is also the first player in NBA history to log multiple 30-points triple-doubles of any sort in his career with 30 minutes or fewer played.

Luka Dončić is the first player in @NBA history to log 30+ points, 12+ rebounds and 15+ assists in a game with 30-or-fewer minutes played. Dončić is also the first player in history to record multiple 30-point triple-doubles of any kind in his career with 30min or fewer played. pic.twitter.com/FxJKSoZNKa — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) December 29, 2019

Doncic and the rest of the Maverick starters were able to sit the majority of the second half with the big lead as they prepare to play the second night of back to back on Sunday in Los Angeles against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cedric Ceballos Weighed in on Luka Doncic 15 Assists Against the Warriors

After the Mavericks beat the Warriors 141-121 during the postgame show on Fox Sports Southwest, NBA analyst Cedric Ceballos talked about Doncic tying his season-high with 15 assists in the game.

“Well, getting assists is what this young man does, and he does it an alarming rate. He has the ball in his hands a lot, and he can create, and I think the defense that Golden State playing they tried to figure out a way to get the ball out of his hand with the trapping him. It didn’t really affect Luka [ Doncic] all he used was his patients and backed up a little bit and found people. But, when you have him [Luka Doncic] in an isolation situation with someone that can’t guard him,” said Ceballos.

“He uses the stepback three, penetrated to the hole, he got around and got crafty. This is what this guy does, and he is going to continue to do so as long as he can stay healthy and also in shape.”

Former Dallas Maverick Greg Buckner was also apart of Saturday night’s postgame show and revealed that Doncic put on an unbelievable performance against Golden State.

“The show that he [Luka Doncic] put on tonight is unbelievable. Anytime you get 30 points, and then you get 15 assists, he made Tim Hardaway Jr’s job easy,” said Buckner. “I mean Tim Hardaway [Jr.] had 25 points, and all he had to do is catch and shoot the basketball. Luka [Is a] special talent and is fun to watch, and I’m glad I don’t have to guard him, and I’m not playing anymore where I had to guard him because he will embarrass you night in and night out.”

Chauncey Billups on Luka Doncic

Earlier this week, Chance Billups during an ESPN broadcast featuring the Pelicans and against the Denver Nuggets on Chrismas Day.

“First all, we hope Luka Doncic is back. How special has he been this season?” said Billups.

Does Doncic remind Billups of anyone?

“Its a combination of a lot of people. He’s got some Magic [Johnson] in his game the way he can really find guys in particular late as he is at the basket. He has been finding guys all over the floor not just his drop-offs and lobs. I mean kick-out threes, but has an offensive package that is amazing one on one, rebound, midrange I mean he can do it all and he is baby. He is a kid like he is young,” Billups shared.

