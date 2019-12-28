Raptors Could Have Gone ‘Back to Back’ With Kawhi Leonard, Says Drake

Earlier this month, Kawhi Leonard finally made his highly anticipated return to Toronto after deciding to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers this past offseason.

During the visitors’ introduction, the Raptors public address announcer Herbie Kuhn named all the members of the Clippers starting lineup and their head coach Doc Rivers, before asking for everyone to turn their attention to jumbotron.

As they proceeded to reveal Kawhi Leonard’s tribute video and present him with his championship ring.

Kawhi Leonard gets tribute video and championship ring from Raptors in Toronto return | NBA On ESPNOn his return to Toronto after leading the Raptors to the 2019 NBA title, LA Clippers wing Kawhi Leonard gets a big cheer, a tribute video including "The Shot Heard Around the World," Kawhi's game-winner against the Sixers in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, and his championship ring. #NBA #Sports ✔ Subscribe to ESPN+ https://plus.espn.com/ ✔ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔ Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC ✔ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTV Exclusive interviews with Rachel Nichols https://urlzs.com/jNURe Stephen A. Smith on ESPN https://urlzs.com/W19Tz ESPN on Social Media: ► Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/espn ► Like on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/espn ► Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/f/espn Visit ESPN on YouTube to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball, soccer and more. More on ESPN.com: https://www.espn.com 2019-12-12T01:20:36.000Z

Drake Weighs-in on Toronto Winning a Championship

Drake was recently a guest on The Rap Radar Podcast with Elliott Wilson and Brian ‘B. Dot™’ Miller and the trio discussed a variety of different tops, including the Toronto Raptors winning the championship last season, his moment in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals with the Milwaukee Bucks, and Kawhi Leonard signing with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Drake Emotional After Game 5 & Promises Raptors NBA Finals Appearance!Drake Emotional After Game 5 & Promises Raptors NBA Finals Appearance! Raptors vs Bucks Game 5 2019 NBA Playoffs | May 23, 2019 NBA Season 警告：視頻禁止轉載！！！ 警告：視頻禁止轉載！！！ ——(All clips property of the NBA. No copyright infringement is intended. All videos are edited to follow the "Free Use" guideline of YouTube—— Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/calvindrake… Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-101845475 “NBA video clips used in content on this channel are licensed through partnership with NBA Playmakers.” NBA Highlights and News on this channel. Subscribe! 2019-05-24T21:07:03.000Z

“I’m going, to be honest with you, I was drunk, but I have zero recollection of how I pieced that speech together. But, it was a surreal moment,” said the two-time Grammy Award Winner. “It was organic. I turned to my right, and there were 30 microphones [and] they wanted to hear me speak. That was like one of [those] things you talk about realizing how crazy something was until it has all calm down.”

“That entire playoff, and building that connection with Kawhi obviously have been friends with Kyle [Lowry] for years and years and all the rest of the guys that have been playing their heart out on this team [Toronto Raptors] when we were not doing well. But, that parade, I have honestly never seen anything like that with my two eyes in my entire life.

I’ve never been sure that wasn’t real. I was like, this is not real; I must have dislocated my knee, and I’m in the hospital on morphine or something that could wake me up. It was crazy and so much love and unity. We were all there together, and I remember I was on the bus standing next to Kawhi [Leonard]. We were going under this bridge into the Financial District, and we look up to these 50-floor skyscrapers, and every wind had 20 people looking to catch a glimpse. I have never seen anything like that,” said Drake.

Drake on Kawi Leaving Raptors for Los Angeles Clippers

Drake “Of course, it was painful to see him [Kawhi Leonard] go to the Clippers,” said Drake.

Elliott Wilson: Did you think that they had a shot to keep him?

Drake: You can’t fault a man for wanting to go home; that is the simplest way I can put it. But, yeah, it hurt, and I think he is the only franchise player to walk away from the team after winning the championship. And the way the NBA shaped up this year, we definitely would have been back in the Finals. Obviously, LeBron [James] is a force, but I truly that team played with heart and this Raptors’ team this year has heart, and I think with Kawhi staying and one more small move. We probably could have run it back and had [a] back to back. A real back to back, so it does hurt, and you could kind of feel it in the arena the other night [December 11, 2019]. Everybody is obviously going to show him love; it was just tough to see him in a Clippers jersey.

Kawhi Leonard decided to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason on July 10, 2019, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The deal is for $103M with a player option in the third season.

VideoVideo related to raptors could have gone ‘back to back’ with kawhi leonard, says drake 2019-12-28T17:22:27-05:00

READ NEXT: EX-Laker Thinks LeBron’s Lakers are Bigger Than Kobe’s Lakers