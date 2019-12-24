Vikings Playoff Picture: Standings, Scenarios & Seed Week 17

The Minnesota Vikings are headed to the NFL playoffs but their seed has yet to be determined. The Vikings would need some help to win the NFC North.

Even if the Vikings defeat the Packers, Minnesota needs Green Bay to also lose in Week 17 against the Lions to have a chance at winning the division. The Vikings would need a win over the Bears in Week 17 for the division title to still be in play.

Minnesota clinched a playoff berth prior to their Monday Night Football matchup with the Packers after the Rams lost to the 49ers on Saturday night. Prior to clinching a playoff spot, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer noted they would not approach the Packers game any differently regardless of the outcome of the Rams game.

“I’ll probably watch it,” Zimmer admitted, per Vikings.com. “It won’t change too much. We like to win around here, so let’s go win.”

Heading into Week 17, the Vikings are the No. 6 seed and would make the playoffs as a Wild Card team. This means they would play the No. 3 seed which could be a number of teams including the Saints and Packers. Seattle could also be the No. 3 seed if they defeat San Francisco in Week 17.

The Seahawks and Vikings are the two NFC Wild Card teams heading into the final week. Seattle owns the tiebreaker over Minnesota if the two teams finish with identical records. If the season ended today, the No. 6 Vikings would take on the No. 3 Packers at Lambeau Field. All this leads to a very intriguing Week 17 as the Vikings square off with the Bears, while the Packers take on the Lions.

Here is a look at the current Vikings’ playoff standings.

NFC North Standings

TEAM W L T Packers 11 3 0 Vikings 10 4 0 Bears 7 8 0 Lions 3 11 1

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. 49ers* 12 3 0 2. Saints* 12 3 0 3. Packers* 11 3 0 4. Eagles 8 7 0 5. Seahawks* 11 4 0 6. Vikings* 10 4 0 7. Rams 8 7 0 8. Bears 7 8 0 9. Cowboys 7 8 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 Green Bay Packers

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles

Bye: No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, No. 2 New Orleans Saints

NFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.