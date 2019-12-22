NFL Playoff Picture 2019-20: NFC & AFC Standings After Week 16

Both the NFC and AFC feature tight postseason races as the NFL playoff picture offers plenty of intrigue with just over a week remaining in the regular season. Fans were treated to a full day of early football with three Week 16 games taking place on Saturday.

The Texans clinched the AFC South with their victory over the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, the Patriots continued their streak of being AFC East champions with their win over the Bills. New England is still fighting with the Ravens and Chiefs for one of the top two seeds.

San Francisco took back the No. 1 seed with their win over Los Angeles, but may lose it depending on how things play out in the NFC for the rest of Week 16. The win clinched a playoff spot for the Vikings and eliminated the Rams from contention. All signs point to the 49ers and Seahawks squaring off in Week 17 for the NFC West title.

The Cowboys-Eagles Headline the Week 16 NFL Slate

The Cowboys can clinch the NFC East with a win over the Eagles. Philadelphia needs a win over the Cowboys to remain in postseason contention but will not be able to secure a playoff spot until Week 17 even with a victory.

One of the interesting results of Saturday’s action is the Saints-Titans game became a lot less important for Tennessee. The Titans now must make the playoffs as a Wild Card team and the outcome of the game did little for their postseason standing. It is still important for the Saints who are fighting for one of the top NFC seeds.

Here is a look at the NFL playoff picture in the AFC and NFC. We will be updating this page after the late-afternoon games are completed.

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. 49ers* 12 3 0 2. Packers* 11 3 0 3. Saints* 11 3 0 4. Cowboys 7 7 0 5. Seahawks* 11 3 0 6. Vikings* 10 4 0 7. Rams 8 7 0 8. Bears 7 7 0 9. Eagles 7 7 0 10. Buccaneers 7 8 0 11. Falcons 5 9 0 12. Panthers 5 9 0 13. Cardinals 4 9 1 14. Giants 3 11 0 15. Redskins 3 11 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 New Orleans Saints

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

Bye: No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, No. 2 Green Bay Packers

NFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Seahawks* 11 3 0 2. Vikings* 10 4 0 3. Rams 8 7 0 4. Bears 7 7 0 5. Eagles 7 7 0 6. Buccaneers 7 8 0 7. Falcons 5 9 0 8. Panthers 5 9 0 9. Cardinals 3 8 1 10. Redskins 3 11 0 11. Giants 3 11 0

NFC Teams in the Hunt

The following teams have not been eliminated from playoff contention heading into Week 16.

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

AFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

TEAM W L T 1. Ravens* 12 2 0 2. Patriots* 12 3 0 3. Chiefs* 10 4 0 4. Texans* 10 5 0 5. Bills* 10 5 0 6. Steelers 8 6 0 7. Titans 8 6 0 8. Browns 6 8 0 9. Raiders 6 8 0 10. Colts 6 8 0 11. Jaguars 5 9 0 12. Broncos 5 9 0 13. Chargers 5 9 0 14. Jets 5 9 0 15. Dolphins 3 11 0 16. Bengals 1 13 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Houston Texans

Bye: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens & No. 2 New England Patriots

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Bills* 10 5 0 2. Steelers 8 6 0 3. Titans 8 6 0 4. Browns 6 8 0 5. Raiders 6 8 0 6. Colts 6 8 0 7. Jaguars 5 9 0 8. Chargers 5 9 0 9. Broncos 5 9 0 10. Jets 5 9 0 11. Dolphins 3 11 0

AFC Teams in the Hunt

The following teams have not been eliminated from playoff contention heading into Week 16.

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

Oakland Raiders