Early Candidate for Giants’ Head Coaching Vacancy Emerges

The New York Giants finished 2019 the same way they began it, on a sour note. New York fell to their divisional foes, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 17, culminating in a 4-12 record this season. Unfortunately, a record of such mediocrity has become accustomary for the G-Men and their fans that bleed blue over the past few years. 2019 marks the third consecutive season that the team finished with five wins or less.

However, the Giants brass decided enough was enough, pulling the plug on their head coach of two seasons, Pat Shurmur, on Black Monday.

With an open vacancy atop one of the league’s most storied franchises, the Giants have seemingly moved fast to fill the void. While names such as Ron Rivera and Matt Rhule gain steam amongst media, a surprising name has risen to the surface as the potential 19th head coach in team history.

Giants Request Permission to Interview Josh McDaniels

Following the Giants firing of Pat Shurmur early Monday morning, the team moved swiftly in hopes of finding their next head coach. New York requested an interview with long-time New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels just hour(s) after relieving Shurmur of his duties.

Giants and Panthers now have requested permission to interview Patriots' OC Josh McDaniels for their vacant HC job, per source. Browns already have requested permission as well, so that's three potential opportunities. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

McDaniels is a familiar face when it comes to the Giants organization. Aside from him coaching against the G-Men in both Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI, he’s actually been interviewed for the team’s head coaching job previously.

Two seasons ago, the Giants were one of a multitude of teams that wined and dined McDaniels in hopes of him becoming their next head coach. However, as we’ve come to learn, McDaniels opted to stay with the Patriots as the under-study to Bill Belichick, while the Giants opted for Pat Shurmur.

Josh McDaniels Would Do Wonders for Daniel Jones

Yes, it’s true that McDaniels’s first run as an NFL head coach could be chalked up as a failure. During his two-season run from 2009 through 2010 as the Denver Broncos head man, he compiled a record of 11-17 before being subsequently fired towards the latter part of the season. He did, however, win eight games in his first season at the helm of Denver, despite a talent-depleted roster. Also, his coaching resume prior to those two seasons, and since those two seasons, speaks for itself.

McDaniels has served a total of 11 years as the Patriots offensive coordinator and/or quarterbacks coach, working hand and hand, helping develop the greatest quarterback of all-time, Tom Brady.

McDaniels is one of the league’s most prominent schematics-based coaches in football. His ability to juggle personnel based on defensive looks and weakness are second-to-none.

If you’ve watched the Giants offense for the better part of the past two seasons, their vanilla play-calling oozes out of the TV screen.

Many believe that McDaniels will never leave New England again, opting to be the heir-apparent to Bill Belichick. However, Belichick has not made any statements that would lead us to believe that he will retire any time soon.

At some point, McDaniels will need to stop putting his own future on hold and take another swing at being a head coach. What better place to do so than one that has a potential franchise signal-caller waiting to be groomed.

