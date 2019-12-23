Fantasy Football Week 17 RB Rankings: Saquon Barkley is Back

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 17 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we examine the whirlwind year that New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley has put his fantasy owners through. Plus, a slew of devastating injuries that hit the position around the NFL this past Sunday, most specifically in Seattle.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 17

If you managed to somehow make it to the playoffs despite Saquon Barkley‘s (RB4) string of atrocious fantasy performances this season, then in a round-about way, Barkley was worth every bit of his high-round draft capital this offseason. That is because once it came down to the nitty-gritty, literally no player in fantasy has performed better.

Over the past two weeks, Barkley leads all fantasy football players in points, regardless of position, with an average of 37.1 PPR points per game. He single-handedly captured many fantasy owners a league championship this past Sunday by racking up 43.9 fantasy points, once again the most points by any player for the given week. Barkley did all this while simultaneously breaking the Giants all-time single-game yards from scrimmage record with 279 yards vs. the Redskins.

Barkley will undoubtedly face tougher sledding this week against an Eagles defense that has allowed just 76 rushing ypg over their last three contests, the third-fewest in football over that span. With that said, Philly has still surrendered an average of 17.3 fantasy points to opposing leading scorers at the running back position over the past four weeks.

While Barkley may not push for 50 points on Sunday, he’s still a clear high-end RB1 option vs. the Birds.

Chris Carson is done for the season, as is his backup CJ Prosise. With Rashaad Penny already on season-ending IR, the Seahawks will turn it’s backfield over to Travis Homer (RB39). Homer had just two offensive carries prior to Week 16 and will be presented with a devastating matchup against the 49ers this week.

While rumors of Marshawn Lynch’s return to Seattle have swirled, that won’t be happening in time for Week 17. Homer is at best a flex-flyer for the lone fact that San Fran has surrendered three rushing touchdowns over the past two weeks to opposing running backs.

Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Running Backs TEAM Opp. 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. NO 2 Alvin Kamara NO @ CAR 3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. WAS 4 Saquon Barkley NYG vs. PHI 5 Derrick Henry TEN INJ @ HOU 6 Dalvin Cook MIN INJ vs. CHI 7 Aaron Jones GB @ DET 8 Melvin Gordon LAC @ KC 9 Nick Chubb CLE @ CIN 10 Miles Sanders PHI @ NYG 11 Austin Ekeler LAC @ KC 12 Kenyan Drake ARI @ LAR 13 Joe Mixon CIN vs. CLE 14 James White NE vs. MIA 15 Todd Gurley LAR vs. ARI 16 Josh Jacobs OAK INJ @ DEN 17 Damien Williams KC vs. LAC 18 Leonard Fournette JAC vs. IND 19 Marlon Mack IND @ JAC 20 Kerryon Johnson DET vs. GB 21 Dion Lewis TEN @ HOU 22 Kareem Hunt CLE @ CIN 23 Phillip Lindsay DEN vs. OAK 24 Mark Ingram BAL INJ vs. PIT 25 Le’Veon Bell NYJ @ BUF 26 Sony Michel NE vs. MIA 27 Devin Singletary BUF vs. NYJ 28 Raheem Mostert SF @ SEA 29 Ronald Jones TB vs. ATL 30 Devonta Freeman ATL @ TB 31 Jamaal Williams GB @ DET 32 David Montgomery CHI @ MIN 33 Carlos Hyde HOU vs. TEN 34 Mike Boone MIN vs. CHI 35 Royce Freeman DEN vs. OAK 36 Gus Edwards BAL vs. PIT 37 Adrian Peterson WAS @ DAL 38 James Conner PIT INJ @ BAL 39 Travis Homer SEA vs. SF 40 Alexander Mattison MIN INJ vs. CHI 41 Tarik Cohen CHI @ MIN 42 Benny Snell Jr. PIT @ BAL 43 Latavius Murray NO @ CAR 44 Rex Burkhead NE vs. MIA 45 Myles Gaskin MIA @ NE 46 Chris Thompson WAS @ DAL 47 DeAndre Washington OAK @ DEN 48 Justice Hill BAL vs. PIT 49 Patrick Laird MIA @ NE 50 Duke Johnson HOU vs. TEN 51 Tevin Coleman SF @ SEA 52 Jordan Howard PHI INJ @ NYG 53 Jaylen Samuels PIT @ BAL 54 Bo Scarbrough DET vs. GB 55 Peyton Barber TB vs. ATL 56 Nyheim Hines IND @ JAC 57 Jordan Wilkins IND @ JAC 58 Tony Pollard DAL vs. WAS 59 Darwin Thompson KC vs. LAC 60 Matt Breida SF @ SEA 61 LeSean McCoy KC vs. LAC 62 Bilal Powell NYJ @ BUF 63 Dare Ogunbowale TB vs. ATL 64 David Johnson ARI @ LAR 65 Spencer Ware KC vs. LAC 66 Brian Hill ATL @ TB 67 Frank Gore BUF vs. NYJ 68 Gio Bernard CIN vs. CLE 69 Jalen Richard OAK @ DEN 70 JD Mckissic DET vs. GB 71 Malcolm Brown LAR vs. ARI 72 Ty Montgomery NYJ @ BUF 73 Darrell Henderson LAR vs. ARI 74 Wayne Gallman NYG vs. PHI 75 Kerrith Whyte Jr. PIT @ BAL 76 Jay Ajayi PHI @ NYG 77 Jonathan Williams IND @ JAC 78 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF @ SEA 79 Qadree Ollison ATL @ TB 80 Buck Allen NYG vs. PHI