Fantasy Football Week 17 RB Rankings: Saquon Barkley is Back

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 17 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we examine the whirlwind year that New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley has put his fantasy owners through. Plus, a slew of devastating injuries that hit the position around the NFL this past Sunday, most specifically in Seattle.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 17

If you managed to somehow make it to the playoffs despite Saquon Barkley‘s (RB4) string of atrocious fantasy performances this season, then in a round-about way, Barkley was worth every bit of his high-round draft capital this offseason. That is because once it came down to the nitty-gritty, literally no player in fantasy has performed better.

Over the past two weeks, Barkley leads all fantasy football players in points, regardless of position, with an average of 37.1 PPR points per game. He single-handedly captured many fantasy owners a league championship this past Sunday by racking up 43.9 fantasy points, once again the most points by any player for the given week. Barkley did all this while simultaneously breaking the Giants all-time single-game yards from scrimmage record with 279 yards vs. the Redskins.

Barkley will undoubtedly face tougher sledding this week against an Eagles defense that has allowed just 76 rushing ypg over their last three contests, the third-fewest in football over that span.  With that said, Philly has still surrendered an average of 17.3 fantasy points to opposing leading scorers at the running back position over the past four weeks.

While Barkley may not push for 50 points on Sunday, he’s still a clear high-end RB1 option vs. the Birds.

Chris Carson is done for the season, as is his backup CJ Prosise. With Rashaad Penny already on season-ending IR, the Seahawks will turn it’s backfield over to Travis Homer (RB39). Homer had just two offensive carries prior to Week 16 and will be presented with a devastating matchup against the 49ers this week.

While rumors of Marshawn Lynch’s return to Seattle have swirled, that won’t be happening in time for Week 17. Homer is at best a flex-flyer for the lone fact that San Fran has surrendered three rushing touchdowns over the past two weeks to opposing running backs.

Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Running Backs TEAM Opp.

1

 Christian McCaffrey CAR

vs. NO

2

 Alvin Kamara NO

@ CAR

3

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

vs. WAS

4

 Saquon Barkley NYG

vs. PHI

5

 Derrick Henry TEN INJ

@ HOU

6

 Dalvin Cook MIN INJ

vs. CHI

7

 Aaron Jones GB

@ DET

8

 Melvin Gordon LAC

@ KC

9

 Nick Chubb CLE

@ CIN

10

 Miles Sanders PHI

@ NYG

11

 Austin Ekeler LAC

@ KC

12

 Kenyan Drake ARI

@ LAR

13

 Joe Mixon CIN

vs. CLE

14

 James White NE

vs. MIA

15

 Todd Gurley LAR

vs. ARI

16

 Josh Jacobs OAK INJ

@ DEN

17

 Damien Williams KC

vs. LAC

18

 Leonard Fournette JAC

vs. IND

19

 Marlon Mack IND

@ JAC

20

 Kerryon Johnson DET

vs. GB

21

 Dion Lewis TEN

@ HOU

22

 Kareem Hunt CLE

@ CIN

23

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

vs. OAK

24

 Mark Ingram BAL INJ

vs. PIT

25

 Le’Veon Bell NYJ

@ BUF

26

 Sony Michel NE

vs. MIA

27

 Devin Singletary BUF

vs. NYJ

28

 Raheem Mostert SF

@ SEA

29

 Ronald Jones TB

vs. ATL

30

 Devonta Freeman ATL

@ TB

31

 Jamaal Williams GB

@ DET

32

 David Montgomery CHI

@ MIN

33

 Carlos Hyde HOU

vs. TEN

34

 Mike Boone MIN

vs. CHI

35

 Royce Freeman DEN

vs. OAK

36

 Gus Edwards BAL

vs. PIT

37

 Adrian Peterson WAS

@ DAL

38

 James Conner PIT INJ

@ BAL

39

 Travis Homer SEA

vs. SF

40

 Alexander Mattison MIN INJ

vs. CHI

41

 Tarik Cohen CHI

@ MIN

42

 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

@ BAL

43

 Latavius Murray NO

@ CAR

44

 Rex Burkhead NE

vs. MIA

45

 Myles Gaskin MIA

@ NE

46

 Chris Thompson WAS

@ DAL

47

 DeAndre Washington OAK

@ DEN

48

 Justice Hill BAL

vs. PIT

49

 Patrick Laird MIA

@ NE

50

 Duke Johnson HOU

vs. TEN

51

 Tevin Coleman SF

@ SEA

52

 Jordan Howard PHI INJ

@ NYG

53

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

@ BAL

54

 Bo Scarbrough DET

vs. GB

55

 Peyton Barber TB

vs. ATL

56

 Nyheim Hines IND

@ JAC

57

 Jordan Wilkins IND

@ JAC

58

 Tony Pollard DAL

vs. WAS

59

 Darwin Thompson KC

vs. LAC

60

 Matt Breida SF

@ SEA

61

 LeSean McCoy KC

vs. LAC

62

 Bilal Powell NYJ

@ BUF

63

 Dare Ogunbowale TB

vs. ATL

64

 David Johnson ARI

@ LAR

65

 Spencer Ware KC

vs. LAC

66

 Brian Hill ATL

@ TB

67

 Frank Gore BUF

vs. NYJ

68

 Gio Bernard CIN

vs. CLE

69

 Jalen Richard OAK

@ DEN

70

 JD Mckissic DET

vs. GB

71

 Malcolm Brown LAR

vs. ARI

72

 Ty Montgomery NYJ

@ BUF

73

 Darrell Henderson LAR

vs. ARI

74

 Wayne Gallman NYG

vs. PHI

75

 Kerrith Whyte Jr. PIT

@ BAL

76

 Jay Ajayi PHI

@ NYG

77

 Jonathan Williams IND

@ JAC

78

 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF

@ SEA

79

 Qadree Ollison ATL

@ TB

80

 Buck Allen NYG

vs. PHI
