Fantasy Football Week 17 RB Rankings: Saquon Barkley is Back

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 17 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we examine the whirlwind year that New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley has put his fantasy owners through. Plus, a slew of devastating injuries that hit the position around the NFL this past Sunday, most specifically in Seattle.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Running Back Outlook Week 17
If you managed to somehow make it to the playoffs despite Saquon Barkley‘s (RB4) string of atrocious fantasy performances this season, then in a round-about way, Barkley was worth every bit of his high-round draft capital this offseason. That is because once it came down to the nitty-gritty, literally no player in fantasy has performed better.
Over the past two weeks, Barkley leads all fantasy football players in points, regardless of position, with an average of 37.1 PPR points per game. He single-handedly captured many fantasy owners a league championship this past Sunday by racking up 43.9 fantasy points, once again the most points by any player for the given week. Barkley did all this while simultaneously breaking the Giants all-time single-game yards from scrimmage record with 279 yards vs. the Redskins.
Barkley will undoubtedly face tougher sledding this week against an Eagles defense that has allowed just 76 rushing ypg over their last three contests, the third-fewest in football over that span. With that said, Philly has still surrendered an average of 17.3 fantasy points to opposing leading scorers at the running back position over the past four weeks.
While Barkley may not push for 50 points on Sunday, he’s still a clear high-end RB1 option vs. the Birds.
Chris Carson is done for the season, as is his backup CJ Prosise. With Rashaad Penny already on season-ending IR, the Seahawks will turn it’s backfield over to Travis Homer (RB39). Homer had just two offensive carries prior to Week 16 and will be presented with a devastating matchup against the 49ers this week.
While rumors of Marshawn Lynch’s return to Seattle have swirled, that won’t be happening in time for Week 17. Homer is at best a flex-flyer for the lone fact that San Fran has surrendered three rushing touchdowns over the past two weeks to opposing running backs.
Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Running Backs TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Christian McCaffrey CAR
|
vs. NO
|
2
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
@ CAR
|
3
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
vs. WAS
|
4
|Saquon Barkley NYG
|
vs. PHI
|
5
|Derrick Henry TEN INJ
|
@ HOU
|
6
|Dalvin Cook MIN INJ
|
vs. CHI
|
7
|Aaron Jones GB
|
@ DET
|
8
|Melvin Gordon LAC
|
@ KC
|
9
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
@ CIN
|
10
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
@ NYG
|
11
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|
@ KC
|
12
|Kenyan Drake ARI
|
@ LAR
|
13
|Joe Mixon CIN
|
vs. CLE
|
14
|James White NE
|
vs. MIA
|
15
|Todd Gurley LAR
|
vs. ARI
|
16
|Josh Jacobs OAK INJ
|
@ DEN
|
17
|Damien Williams KC
|
vs. LAC
|
18
|Leonard Fournette JAC
|
vs. IND
|
19
|Marlon Mack IND
|
@ JAC
|
20
|Kerryon Johnson DET
|
vs. GB
|
21
|Dion Lewis TEN
|
@ HOU
|
22
|Kareem Hunt CLE
|
@ CIN
|
23
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
vs. OAK
|
24
|Mark Ingram BAL INJ
|
vs. PIT
|
25
|Le’Veon Bell NYJ
|
@ BUF
|
26
|Sony Michel NE
|
vs. MIA
|
27
|Devin Singletary BUF
|
vs. NYJ
|
28
|Raheem Mostert SF
|
@ SEA
|
29
|Ronald Jones TB
|
vs. ATL
|
30
|Devonta Freeman ATL
|
@ TB
|
31
|Jamaal Williams GB
|
@ DET
|
32
|David Montgomery CHI
|
@ MIN
|
33
|Carlos Hyde HOU
|
vs. TEN
|
34
|Mike Boone MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
35
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
vs. OAK
|
36
|Gus Edwards BAL
|
vs. PIT
|
37
|Adrian Peterson WAS
|
@ DAL
|
38
|James Conner PIT INJ
|
@ BAL
|
39
|Travis Homer SEA
|
vs. SF
|
40
|Alexander Mattison MIN INJ
|
vs. CHI
|
41
|Tarik Cohen CHI
|
@ MIN
|
42
|Benny Snell Jr. PIT
|
@ BAL
|
43
|Latavius Murray NO
|
@ CAR
|
44
|Rex Burkhead NE
|
vs. MIA
|
45
|Myles Gaskin MIA
|
@ NE
|
46
|Chris Thompson WAS
|
@ DAL
|
47
|DeAndre Washington OAK
|
@ DEN
|
48
|Justice Hill BAL
|
vs. PIT
|
49
|Patrick Laird MIA
|
@ NE
|
50
|Duke Johnson HOU
|
vs. TEN
|
51
|Tevin Coleman SF
|
@ SEA
|
52
|Jordan Howard PHI INJ
|
@ NYG
|
53
|Jaylen Samuels PIT
|
@ BAL
|
54
|Bo Scarbrough DET
|
vs. GB
|
55
|Peyton Barber TB
|
vs. ATL
|
56
|Nyheim Hines IND
|
@ JAC
|
57
|Jordan Wilkins IND
|
@ JAC
|
58
|Tony Pollard DAL
|
vs. WAS
|
59
|Darwin Thompson KC
|
vs. LAC
|
60
|Matt Breida SF
|
@ SEA
|
61
|LeSean McCoy KC
|
vs. LAC
|
62
|Bilal Powell NYJ
|
@ BUF
|
63
|Dare Ogunbowale TB
|
vs. ATL
|
64
|David Johnson ARI
|
@ LAR
|
65
|Spencer Ware KC
|
vs. LAC
|
66
|Brian Hill ATL
|
@ TB
|
67
|Frank Gore BUF
|
vs. NYJ
|
68
|Gio Bernard CIN
|
vs. CLE
|
69
|Jalen Richard OAK
|
@ DEN
|
70
|JD Mckissic DET
|
vs. GB
|
71
|Malcolm Brown LAR
|
vs. ARI
|
72
|Ty Montgomery NYJ
|
@ BUF
|
73
|Darrell Henderson LAR
|
vs. ARI
|
74
|Wayne Gallman NYG
|
vs. PHI
|
75
|Kerrith Whyte Jr. PIT
|
@ BAL
|
76
|Jay Ajayi PHI
|
@ NYG
|
77
|Jonathan Williams IND
|
@ JAC
|
78
|Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
|
@ SEA
|
79
|Qadree Ollison ATL
|
@ TB
|
80
|Buck Allen NYG
|
vs. PHI
-
- READ NEXT: Fantasy: QB Rankings Week 17