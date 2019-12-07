Lakers: NY Native Reveals Why He Wants to Coach Knicks

The New York Knicks made headlines earlier today, as it was announced that they parted ways with second-year coach David Fizdale. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news. They also dismissed assistant Keith Smart and named assistant Mike Miller as their interim coach.
Former Knicks Forward is Interested in the Coaching Vacancy
Metta World Peace took to Twitter to start his campaign to land the Knicks’ coaching job.
“If the [New York Knicks are available], I definitely want to head coach there. I will absolutely bring that street mentality to the garden. Redbrick, hard nose, let’s get it popping. QB. This would be epic for all people like me. Straight from the jungles to win a title in NYC. Blaat,” said World Peace.
During the 2013-14 season, World Peace played 29 games for the Knicks and averaged 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.6 assists. He was a fan favorite when he was a member of the Knicks. The New York native was raised in the Queensbridge projects in Long Island City, Queens, New York. In high school, he attended La Salle Academy, which is located in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Providence, Rhode Island. He would go on to win a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2010.
World Peace Has a Message for the Naysayers as Well
Metta World Peace also tweeted out people can say he is not ready for the coaching job, but they can eat rocks.
“People can say I’m not ready. I tell them to eat 50 rocks without water. I’m 40 years old. Caught into triangle in my first year as a Laker. Adjusted from averaging 22 points in playoffs with the Houston Rockets to 8points as a role player with the Lakers. This ball stuff is fun. Easy,” Peace tweeted.
During his 17-year career in the NBA, World Peace averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 991 games played.
Could Mark Jackson be the Next Knicks Coach?
