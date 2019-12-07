Lakers: NY Native Reveals Why He Wants to Coach Knicks

The New York Knicks made headlines earlier today, as it was announced that they parted ways with second-year coach David Fizdale. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news. They also dismissed assistant Keith Smart and named assistant Mike Miller as their interim coach.

Knicks fired coach David Fizdale, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 6, 2019

Former Knicks Forward is Interested in the Coaching Vacancy

Metta World Peace took to Twitter to start his campaign to land the Knicks’ coaching job.

“If the [New York Knicks are available], I definitely want to head coach there. I will absolutely bring that street mentality to the garden. Redbrick, hard nose, let’s get it popping. QB. This would be epic for all people like me. Straight from the jungles to win a title in NYC. Blaat,” said World Peace.

If the @nyknicks is available, I definitely want to head coach there. I will absolutely bring that street mentality to the garden. Red brick , hard nose , let’s get it popping. QB . This would be epic for all people like me. Straight from the jungles to win a title in NYC. Blaat — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) December 6, 2019

During the 2013-14 season, World Peace played 29 games for the Knicks and averaged 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.6 assists. He was a fan favorite when he was a member of the Knicks. The New York native was raised in the Queensbridge projects in Long Island City, Queens, New York. In high school, he attended La Salle Academy, which is located in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Providence, Rhode Island. He would go on to win a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2010.

World Peace Has a Message for the Naysayers as Well

Metta World Peace also tweeted out people can say he is not ready for the coaching job, but they can eat rocks.

“People can say I’m not ready. I tell them to eat 50 rocks without water. I’m 40 years old. Caught into triangle in my first year as a Laker. Adjusted from averaging 22 points in playoffs with the Houston Rockets to 8points as a role player with the Lakers. This ball stuff is fun. Easy,” Peace tweeted.

People can say I’m not ready. I tell them eat 50 rocks without water. I’m 40 years old. Caught in to triangle in my first year as a laker. Adjusted from averaging 22 points in playoffs with @HoustonRockets to 8points as a role player with @Lakers . This ball stuff is fun. Easy — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) December 6, 2019

During his 17-year career in the NBA, World Peace averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 991 games played.

Could Mark Jackson be the Next Knicks Coach?

Former Golden State Warriors’ coach and current ESPN NBA analyst Mark Jackson’s name has been mentioned as a possible hire since the dismal of David Fizdale. Like World Peace, is a New York native Jackson also attended the St. John’s and also played for the Knicks on two separate occasions.

During three years at the helm of the Golden State Warriors, Jackson accumulated a 121-109 record and developed All-Stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Jackson would be fired in 2014, despite leading the Warriors to back to back playoff appearances for the first time in 20 years. After the Dismal of Jackson, the Warriors hired five-time NBA champion Steve Kerr, who help guide the Warriors to their first championship in 40 years.

So, why hasn’t Jackson gotten another opportunity? Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson reported earlier this year, why Jackson hasn’t been interviewed for any other possibilities.

Robinson spoke with former Warriors assistant coach Otis Hughley , and he revealed, “I think a small circle of ownership and [Joe]Lacob [Warriors owner] made up his mind that Mark was a certain way and it formed a narrative of how the other owners would feel about him.”

Hughley has also helped develop All-Star big men such as Brook Lopez, Zach Randolph, Al Jefferson, and DeMarcus Cousins state Jackson knows how to establish a winning atmosphere.