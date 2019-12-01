NFL Draft Order Standings 2020: Bengals Top Giants for No. 1 Pick

The Bengals had the best of both worlds during Week 13 as they not only picked up their first victory of the season, but still retained control of the No. 1 pick. We will continue to update the 2020 NFL draft order as more Week 13 games are completed.

The Giants lost to the Packers to gain ground on the Bengals for the top spot. Miami picked up another win with an upset of the Panthers which greatly diminishes their chances of securing the top pick.

With their loss on Thanksgiving, the Falcons were officially eliminated from postseason contention. The good news for Falcons fans is that they are in position to land a top-five pick.

Joe Burrow & Chase Young Are the Favorites to Be Considered With the No. 1 Pick

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young are the two favorites to be the No. 1 pick. Who lands the top selection will impact which of these two players is selected. If the Bengals hold onto the top spot, Burrow makes a lot of sense given the team has already benched Andy Dalton this season.

If the Giants end up with the No. 1 pick, Young looks a lot more likely given the Giants selected Daniel Jones in the 2019 draft. The Redskins are also unlikely to use the pick on a quarterback given they already have Dwayne Haskins. The Dolphins, Lions, Broncos and Jaguars are all teams slated to have a high pick that could look into the 2020 quarterback class.

The injury to Tua Tagovailoa also complicates things as teams have to evaluate the Alabama quarterback with his hip injury. It will be interesting to see if Tagovailoa’s injury will drastically alter his draft stock. ESPN’s Todd McShay still has Tagovailoa being selected in the first round even with the recent injury, but the draft analyst outlines what teams will be concerned about when considering the Bama signal-caller.

My question is whether he regains his twitchiness and suddenness when he is back on the field. Those are key traits for the 6-foot-1, 218-pound lefty. He keeps his feet aligned with his eyes as he moves quickly and smoothly through his progressions and then is sudden in his release. That ability, combined with his downfield accuracy and skill in anticipating and leading receivers into the ball, makes him special.

Here is a look at the current NFL draft order standings, per Tankathon.com. We will be updating the table below as more Week 13 games are completed.

NFL Draft Order 2020: Standings After Week 13