NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Chiefs, Ravens & Texans Shine

Thanksgiving came and went with plenty of football which means changes to our latest NFL power rankings. Fans are thankful for several days full of football in Week 13 and maybe even a few turkey sandwiches for good measure as the postseason push begins in December.

Ravens fans are thankful for Lamar Jackson as Baltimore has won eight straight games. Lamar Jackson had his fourth game this season with more than 100 rushing yards which is the most of any quarterback in NFL history, per the NFL. Jackson surpassed Michael Vick and Russell Wilson to take possession of the achievement.

There is not a lot to be thankful for in Dallas outside of the Eagles surprisingly losing to the lowly Dolphins. The Cowboys looked overmatched at home on Thanksgiving against the Bills. The whispers about Jason Garrett’s job security have turned into yells at this point. The only thing saving the Cowboys is the dismal NFC East.

Top 5: The Ravens Continue Their Hot Streak

There was a moment during the Ravens-49ers game that it looked like Baltimore had finally met their match. It was not the blowout we saw on Monday Night Football, but the Ravens showed a lot of grit to pull out a victory in what looked like playoff weather with the rain pouring down. It was a big statement for the Ravens who proved not even the weather can slow this team down.

The 49ers stayed with the Ravens for the entire game, but came up just short as Baltimore hit a game-winning field goal. San Francisco’s loss opens up the door for Seattle to take the lead in the NFC West thanks to owning the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Seahawks would jump up to the No. 2 seed in the NFC if they can defeat the Vikings on Monday Night Football.

New Orleans became the first team to make the postseason with their victory over the Falcons on Thanksgiving. The Saints still look like it has been a while since we have seen their best game, but their defense put on a clinic in Atlanta. It is hard to imagine the Saints not taking another step forward this season as Drew Brees gets more comfortable after his thumb surgery.

The Chiefs are knocking on the door of our top five as Patrick Mahomes put together another impressive performance. Mahomes reached the 70th touchdown mark for his career making him the fastest quarterback to reach this number in NFL history, a record previously possessed by Dan Marino, per the NFL.

Bottom 5: There Are No More Winless Teams in the NFL

The Bengals became the final team to notch their first win this season meaning there are no more winless teams in the NFL. Don’t worry Bengals fans, Cincinnati still would have the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft if the season ended today. Andy Dalton returned from his demotion to lead the Bengals to an upset win over the Jets.

Miami pulled off the most surprising win of the weekend with a victory over the Eagles. After so much talk of tanking to start the season, the Dolphins have likely played themselves out of having the top pick.

The Falcons are proving their two-game winning streak after the bye was fool’s gold. Atlanta has a lot of decisions to make this offseason as a team with one of the highest payrolls in the NFL looks outclassed in nearly every game.

Lookings Ahead: The Chiefs-Patriots & Saints-49ers Headline Week 14

There are numerous marquee matchups next week including a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship as the Chiefs square off with the Patriots. The 49ers take on the Saints in a matchup featuring the top two seeds in the NFC. Both games have major postseason implications as all four teams have their eyes on one of the top seeds and a first-round bye.

The Rams will look to prove their offensive performance in Week 13 was no fluke as they host the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Seattle has a chance to enter Week 14 as the NFC West leaders.

Here is a look at our latest NFL power rankings. We will continue to update the table below as more Week 13 games are completed.

NFL Power Rankings: After Week 13