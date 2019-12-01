Patriots Inactives: Jason McCourty Out Again

The New England Patriots are banged up heading into Sunday night’s contest with the Houston Texans. With several pre-existing injuries to starters coupled will 10 different players battling the flu, it’s likely the Patriots could be piecing things together come Sunday.

New England has taken preventative measures during the week, with players taking precautionary medicine and the team even opting to take both of its planes to Texas in order to keep the sick players quarantined.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Patriots already announced three players who would be inactive against the Texans. Tight end Ryan Izzo will be missing his third straight contest after he came down with the flu last week. Izzo, who has been inactive now for five of the Patriots’ last six games, has fallen down the depth chart with the addition of Ben Watson and the return of Matt LaCosse from injury.

Two other players who will be out on Sunday, both on defense, are cornerback Jason McCourty and defensive tackle Byron Cowart. McCourty is set to miss his second straight game with a groin injury while Cowart suffered a head injury late in the week during practice and was not cleared to play on Sunday.

Patriots’ CB Jason McCourty (groin) and backup DT Byron Cowart (head) have been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game at Houston. Eagles’ RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Miami. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2019

The rest of the inactives will be announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Game-Time Decisions

READ NEXT: Patriots Choose Unique Method of Travel to Houston