Patriots Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does New England Play?

The New England Patriots have wrapped up the 2019 regular season with a 12-4 record, finishing with as the third seed in the AFC ahead of the upcoming postseason. That comes on the heels of a shocking and frustrating 27-24 loss to the 5-11 Miami Dolphins.

The finish means the Patriots will play in the Wild Card round for the first time since 2009 against the Baltimore Ravens. As the third seed, New England will still host a playoff game but await their opponent pending the result of games for Pittsburgh, Tennessee, and Oakland.

It could have been a monumental feat for the Patriots, extending their own NFL record of 10 straight seasons with a first-round playoff bye.

Possible Opponents

The Patriots could face one of three opponents in their playoff opener, with the game being played at Gillette Stadium, likely on Saturday, January 4.

With the Patriots falling to the third seed in the AFC with a shocking loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots will be playing on Wild Card weekend for the first time in a decade. The Patriots must await their foe with three potential teams playing in the 4:25 p.m. timeslot all vying for the sixth-seed.

The Tennessee Titans control their own destiny in regards to that final spot but must beat Houston on the road in order to seal their trip to the postseason — a first under Mike Vrabel. The Patriots lost to Vrabel’s Titans, 34-10, last season and may struggle to contain Derrick Henry in a postseason battle. New England has hosted the Titans twice in the postseason during the 2003 and 2017 Divisional Rounds, winning both times.

If Tennessee loses, the Pittsburgh Steelers would be next up, also needing to win against Baltimore to book a playoff appearance. New England and Pittsburgh met in Week 1 with the Patriots earning a commanding 33-3 win. That was before Pittsburgh traded for Minkah Fitzpatrick and inserted Duck Hodges at quarterback. It would be their first playoff meeting since the 2016 AFC Championship, a 36-17 Patriots win.

Finally, Oakland would be the third team New England could face but the Raiders would need a win and a lot of help around the league. New England and Oakland last met in 2017 down in Mexico City when the Patriots came away with a 33-8 win. It would be their first postseason meeting since the legendary “Tuck Rule” game in the 2001 AFC Divisional Round, a 16-13 overtime win by New England.

When Will New England Play Next?

As the three-seed, the Patriots will be playing on Saturday in the early evening timeslot against the sixth-seed. It’s the same schedule as last year when the third-seeded Texans lost to Indianapolis.

The Patriots have not played on Wild Card weekend since 2009 when they were on the wrong end of a 33-14 defeat to the sixth-seeded Baltimore Ravens. Before that, New England advanced to the AFC Championship as the fourth-seed, dropping a heartbreaker to the Indianapolis Colts, 38-34, following a Divisional Round upset over top-seeded San Diego on the road, 24-21.

In 1985, the Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl following three straight road wins as the fifth-seed in the AFC by dispatching the top-seeded LA Raiders, 27-20, and destroying the Orange Bowl jinx in Miami, 31-14. In the end, the Chicago Bears delivered a crushing 46-10 defeat in Super Bowl XX.

