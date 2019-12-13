Peter Snell Dead: Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Dies at 80

Peter Snell, considered New Zealand‘s greatest runner of all time, has died. He was 80 years old.

New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame confirmed the news, and reported that Snell passed away in his sleep while at his home in Dallas, Texas, where he lived with his wife Miki Snell.

As one of the famous Olympians in his home country, Snell was born in the Taranaki on December 17, 1938, and a graduate of Mount Albert Grammar School in Auckland. Training under Arthur Lydiard, Snell went on to win three gold medals: first in the 800 meters at the 1960 Summer Olympic games in Rome, and then in both the 800 meters and 1500 meters at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 1964.

In 1962, Snell was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire. In 1965, Snell retired from competitive running, the same year he was made an Officer of the British Empire, and an autobiography of his life, No Bugles, No Drums, was published. In 1999, Snell was named Sportsman of the Century by the ALAC Sports Awards in Auckland. He is the only male since 1920 to have won the 800 meter and the 1500 meter at the same Olympics.

Snell Moved to America For His Collegiate Education

After retiring form the sport, Snell moved stateside where he earned a degrees in sports physiology at University of California at Davis, and then his PhD at Washington State University. He moved to Texas after being offered a job at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

Snell Was In A Multi-Car Crash In November After Suffering A Heart Arrhythmia

Snell first developed heart problems in 2010, and a month ago, while on the way to a dentist appointment, he passed out while driving and crashed into numerous parked cars. He was not injured from the accident, and it was decided that an electrolyte imbalance caused him to pass out.

“He had too low potassium and it just really played with him badly and caused an arrhythmia,” Miki told Stuff, but that all signs were pointing to a full recovery.

“He’s feeling better. He’s had another blood test and all his numbers are looking good… He’s on a good path to feel a lot better and do better. He’s still a little panicked, because it was kind of a hard episode that he went through.”

