White Island Volcano Eruption: Videos & Photos

A volcano erupted off the coast of New Zealand on White Island, a highly popular tourist attraction frequented by hundreds of visitors on December 8. Police were alerted of the eruption started at 2:17 p.m. local time.

White Island is located 30 miles offshore from mainland New Zealand, and because scientists recently noted an uptick in volcanic activity, there are questions as to why tourists were still able to visit the island. GeoNet says it the volcano on White Island is New Zealand’s most active cone volcano, with about 70 percent of the volcano is under the sea.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said during a press conference that the incident appeared to be “very significant,” and that situation was evolving. Later in the afternoon at least one person was reported dead, along with 20 injured. “Some of those, at this stage, are unaccounted for,” Ardern said. “All our thoughts are with those effected.”

Visitor Michael Schade shared some of the most of graphic photos and videos from the eruption on Twitter. It’s possible to see the flumes of smoke absolutely taking over the area as he passes by on a boat. He caption the series of photos and video, “My god, White Island volcano in New Zealand erupted today for first time since 2001. My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable.”

Nation Operation Commander Deputy Commissioner John Tims said, “At this stage it is too dangerous for police and rescue services to go onto the island. It is currently covered in ash and volcanic material.” The island, which is also known by its indigenous Maori name, Whakaari, became a private scenic reserve in 1953, and daily tours allow more than 10,000 people to visit the volcano every year.

Police Are Expected The Death Toll To Rise

John Tims, deputy commissioner of the national police, said at a news conference that there are “likely to be more” deaths. Search and rescue operations have been stalled because “at this stage, it is too dangerous for police and rescue services to go to the island.”

Authorities are currently unable to say when the area will be safe, and that they are unsure if a second eruption will soon take place.

Dr. Ken Glehill said, “It was not a particularly big eruption, it was almost like a throat clearing eruption and that’s why material probably won’t make it to mainland New Zealand. We can’t be certain it won’t erupt again in the next 24 hours.”

