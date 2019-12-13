Michelle Obama Defends Greta Thunberg Against Trump’s Bullying

President Donald Trump had some choice words for 16-year-old Greta Thunberg after she was named as TIME magazine’s Person of the Year 2019, and now coming to her defense, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

After TIME announced the honor was Thunberg’s on December 11, Trump tweeted, “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Thunberg indirectly replied to Trump by changing her Twitter bio which now reads: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.” While users online tweeted out their confusion and frustration as to why the President would take time out of his day to publicly complain about a teenager with Asperger’s, Obama shared a strong sentiment of support for Thunberg on Thursday night.

Obama tweeted, “.@GretaThunberg, don’t let anyone dim your light. Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on.”

