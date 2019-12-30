Antonio Brown Viciously Trolls Raiders’ Derek Carr on Twitter

It’s been a few months since Antonio Brown and the Oakland Raiders decided to part ways. On his way out, Brown was not shy about making his feelings known about people within the organization. That included throwing shade at quarterback Derek Carr. Brown has remained relatively quiet about his tenure in Oakland, but as the season ended, Brown decided to viciously troll his former teammate.

Tell Derek Carr I’ll buy his house in Vegas 🤟🏾 — AB (@AB84) December 30, 2019

Brown is obviously referencing the reports and speculation that the Raiders are going to let him go before the 2020 season starts. It was revealed during the offseason that Carr had already purchased a house in Las Vegas to prepare for the team’s eventual move. If the Raiders decide to cut him, there’d be no reason for him to keep the house.

It was never revealed exactly what happened between Brown and Carr as they appeared to have a strong relationship before the wide receiver was let go. Brown has hinted on Twitter that he didn’t feel support from the quarterback, so that could be why he feels jaded.

Derek Carr Talks About Future With Team

"I had some good meetings with my coaches, and I'm looking forward to Las Vegas…we need to get more wins and I think everyone will chill out." – #Raiders QB Derek Carr, with @_willcompton reminding him of another meeting. pic.twitter.com/LUjgvT0NLI — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 30, 2019

Derek Carr has spent his whole career as the starting quarterback for the Oakland Raiders. While his time in California didn’t lead to many wins, he’s ready to get a fresh start in Las Vegas.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s exciting,” said Carr on Monday. “I think it’s time for some fresh air.”

Carr has heard the rumors about him not getting retained and he had a chance to talk about it.

“We’ll see when that time comes,” he said. “You’re probably sick of talking about it just like I am. I had some good meetings with my coaches. I’m looking forward to Las Vegas.”

The quarterback is definitely in for a long offseason of rumors. The Raiders aren’t going to make any quick decisions on Carr and they should definitely tread lightly if they’re planning on letting the veteran go. Carr knows that wins will help quiet the people calling for his job.

“This, by far, statistically speaking, brought career highs in almost everything except wins. I think we need to get more wins. And then everyone will chill out.”

Brown to the Saints?

No matter how far removed Antonio Brown gets from the NFL, he has an acute ability to stay relevant. The wide receiver recently received a tryout from the New Orleans Saints and seems hopeful he’ll get signed.

Who Dat — AB (@AB84) December 29, 2019

The Saints already have one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Michael Thomas. Adding Brown would give them one of the best tandems in NFL history. Add the fact that Drew Brees is the starting quarterback and it’s hard to imagine any team could stop New Orleans en route to a Super Bowl. However, the Saints told Brown not to make a big scene over the tryout, but he apparently ignored those requests.

Glazer: Saints told Antonio Brown not to bring an entourage. Antonio Brown brought an entourage. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) December 29, 2019

Brown remains his own worst enemy and ignoring such a simple request could kill his chances of making the team.

