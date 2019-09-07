Antonio Brown Appears to Throw Shade at Derek Carr, Raiders on Twitter

As if the Antonio Brown–Oakland Raiders drama needed more layers, the star wide receiver has been very active on social media Saturday. While most players would probably stay quiet through these trying times, that’s not in Brown’s nature. He’s had a lot of targets in his day and it looks like he’s now set his sights on David and Derek Carr.

Bumper Carrs — AB (@AB84) September 7, 2019

He simply tweeted: “Bumper Carrs.” This is obviously referencing the Carr brothers, but it’s unclear what his intent may be. Derek hasn’t really had much to say on the matter, but his brother has been much more vocal. In response to a tweet where Brown’s agent was defending his client, David posted a clown emoji, either implying Brown or his agent were clowns. He also implied that Brown’s agent was a liar. Whether or not this is a direct attempt to disparage David is tough to tell. However, there’s no reason for Brown to mention the Carr’s in any capacity right now. It’s likely his attempt at being clever.

Brown wasn’t done tweeting. He got a little bit more cryptic and tweeted a quote.

“The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth” — AB (@AB84) September 7, 2019

If this quote is to be taken literally, it looks like Brown is far from done with the situation. It looks like he may go scorched-earth on the Raiders. Based on the quote, Brown doesn’t feel like he was properly embraced by his former team and is now ready to destroy them to prop himself up. Most players would surely like to move on from this situation, but it doesn’t look like Brown is going to go down so easily. Don’t be surprised if he sounds off very soon.

Derek Carr Avoids Media

The Raiders quarterback wasn’t too keen on speaking with the media after Saturday’s practice, per The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. It’s probably a good idea to let things calm down before Carr jumps in front of the media. With Brown gone, Carr remains the unquestioned leader of the offense, and the franchise needs to have his back. Based on most indications, Carr had a strong relationship with Brown. Whatever happened between the two appears to have impacted their friendship off the field.

Moments ago @DCarr8 told @MikeSilver and me that Derek Carr worked with AB this offseason more than he has with *any* WR in his career. He's glad the ordeal is over….but was truly looking forward to playing with him. — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) September 7, 2019

There’s no doubt that this is a disappointing development for the quarterback. He’s now gone from having one of the best receiving corps in the NFL to a pretty average unit. The Carr-Brown connection was supposed to be a big deal for the Raiders. Now, the team will have to move on and Carr will have to count on Tyrell Willams being the guy going forward. Fortunately, Williams doesn’t bring any drama to the table.

Also, don’t forget about Josh Jacobs. He should be a huge focal point of the offense with Brown gone. He’s poised for a big year. While the loss of Brown hurts, there’s no reason to doubt that the Raiders will be improved in 2018.

