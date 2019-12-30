Raiders Give Contract Extension to Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman: Report

The Oakland Raiders‘ season just barely ended, but they’re already making big moves. According to Jay Glazer at Fox Sports, the team has given a contract extension to starting left guard Richie Incognito. Though he missed a total of four games on the season, the veteran offensive lineman was selected as a pro bowl alternate.

Incognito has been a controversial figure in the past, but he was a model citizen for the Raiders. He played a big role as a leader for the young team. He should also get some credit for Kolton Miller’s much-improved play. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Incognito will receive two years and $14 million dollars with $6.35 million guaranteed.

The #Raiders and G Richie Incognito agreed to terms on a 2-year extension worth $14M, source said. He gets $6.35M guaranteed. Some spending money for Vegas. https://t.co/E0iyARHJLA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

The Raiders’ offensive line improved drastically in 2019 compared to 2018 and Incognito played a big part in that. With the move to Las Vegas in motion, the team is going to want to get back to the playoffs in 2020. Having a strong offensive line once again should help the Raiders’ chances.

Jon Gruden Wasn’t Lying

Incognito has gotten his fair share of negative headlines throughout his career. He’s addressed before that he’s had problems with his mental health, but that he’s in a better place these days. Gruden made it clear that they were looking to bring the offensive lineman back and it looks like he wasn’t lying.

“If you ask the players, I would say he’s probably one of the guys that they look up to the most. And he’s a fun guy to be around,” Gruden said earlier in the season. “You can’t believe everything you read, let me say it like that. He’s had some well-documented issues in his past, but he’s a great teammate, he’s a great player, he’s a heck of a leader and we’re glad we have him. We’re trying to keep him going for another three or four years.”