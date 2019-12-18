2 Raiders Stars Snubbed From the Pro Bowl

The pro bowl selections have been announced and the Oakland Raiders have a couple of representatives along the offensive line. Despite missing three games with injuries, starting right tackle Trent Brown was selected to make his first appearance. The Raiders made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL in the offseason and it’s looking like the team made the right investment. Center Rodney Hudson will be making his third appearance, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Hudson has been one of the best centers in the NFL for many years.

The Raiders only had one player make the alternate pro bowl team last season in Jared Cook, so this is a strong improvement. Hudson and Brown are locked up for the long-term, which means the offensive line is in good hands for the next few years.

Darren Waller & Josh Jacobs Snubbed

With the announcement of the pro bowl selections, there are bound to be a number of snubs and the Raiders have a couple of them. It’s a massive surprise that tight end Darren Waller was only selected as an alternate. He’s second in the NFL in receiving yards for a tight end. He has 242 more receiving yards than Mark Andrews, who was selected over him. He also has 22 more receptions than Andrews. The Baltimore Ravens tight end has five more touchdowns than Waller and plays for a winning team so that probably gave him the edge.

Offensive Rookie of the Year front-runner Josh Jacobs is also a surprising addition on the alternate roster. The Raiders running back is third in the AFC in rushing yards and has been the centerpiece of the team’s offense. It was looking like he was a shoo-in for the pro bowl, but voters gave Mark Ingram the edge. Once again a Ravens players got the edge over a more productive Raider. Both Waller and Jacobs should get selected to the pro bowl plenty of times over the years.

Richie Incognito & Alec Ingold Came a Long Way

Rookie fullback Alec Ingold and starting left guard Richie Incognito were also selected as alternates. Incognito was out of football last season but made three straight pro bowls before he took a brief absence from football. He’s been one of the Raiders’ most consistent players and it’s quite a turnaround considering it looked like he was done with football. Thanks to his strong season, he could be in line for a solid contract from the Raiders in the offseason.

Coming in as an undrafted free agent playing a position that has fallen out of favor in the NFL, Ingold is certainly an overachiever. He’s become an invaluable part of the Raiders’ running game as he’s frequently seen making big blocks for Josh Jacobs. He beat out veteran Keith Smith in the offseason and he continues to surprise people. He shouldn’t be considered a big snug, but he has a very bright future for the team.

