Raiders’ Jon Gruden Reveals Plans for Richie Incognito’s Contract

It wasn’t all that long ago that Richie Incognito was retired with no prospects of returning to the NFL. That was until the Oakland Raiders came knocking and convinced the pro bowl offensive lineman to come back for one last dance. It seemed like a long shot that Incognito would return to form after taking a year off, but he’s exceeded everybody’s expectations.

Not only has he been playing at a pro bowl level, Troy Aikman went so far as to say that he’s playing the best football at offensive guard since Larry Allen. That’s massive praise for a player that looked like he was done with football less than a year ago. Thanks to his strong play, head coach Jon Gruden praised Incognito and revealed how long they want to keep him around.

“If you ask the players, I would say he’s probably one of the guys that they look up to the most. And he’s a fun guy to be around,” Gruden said after Wednesday’s practice. “You can’t believe everything you read, let me say it like that. He’s had some well-documented issues in his past, but he’s a great teammate, he’s a great player, he’s a heck of a leader and we’re glad we have him. We’re trying to keep him going for another three or four years.”

Incognito is 36 years old, but the year off seems to have helped him stay healthy. He’s playing at a very high level and could demand a decent chunk of money. That said, his past controversies may lower his asking price. He’s been a perfect fit for this team and there doesn’t seem to be any reason for him to call it a quits just yet.

Incognito Wants to Return

Successful delivery of @derekcarrqb to the end zone yesterday courtesy of Carr Insurance Company! #JustWinBaby #VictoryMonday pic.twitter.com/CgIvxj377J — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) November 18, 2019

If Incognito has it his way, he’s staying with the Raiders for at least one more season. He spoke about how he wants to return previously.

“It’s been a great fit for me,” Incognito said to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, “and it’s been really good for them too.”

Current NFL rules won’t allow him to sign an extension during the season thanks to the specific deal he signed. However, it would be surprising if wasn’t making the move to Las Vegas with the team. Don’t be surprised if he signs a multi-year contract with the team when the season is over.

Raiders OL Will Look Same in 2020 if Incognito Signs

If you’re a fan of the latest rendition of Carr Insurance, then you’ll be happy to learn that every player besides Incognito is locked up past 2020. Trent Brown is going to be around for a long time after the big contract he signed heading into 2019. Kolton Miller’s contract won’t end until at least 2022. Rodney Hudson signed a contract extension before this season and Gabe Jackson got his extension before the 2018 season.

The Raiders haven’t been perfect this year, but the offensive line has been one shining light. Though they’ve struggled with injuries for most of the season, they still keep Derek Carr pretty clean. Give them another year together and they could develop into the best unit in the NFL.

