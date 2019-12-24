Raiders’ Trent Brown Has Fiery Defense of Teammate From Twitter Hater

Ever since Trent Brown joined the Oakland Raiders, he’s seriously embraced the team. He’s been seen trying to recruit top players over social media and played through some pretty bad injuries. The team made Brown the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL during the offseason and they certainly aren’t regretting it.

Unfortunately, his season was cut short as he suffered a pectoral injury that he just couldn’t overcome and was recently placed on injured reserve. That hasn’t stopped the pro bowler from defending his teammates. Somebody on Twitter tried to insinuate that David Sharpe, Brown’s backup, wasn’t good and he wasn’t having any of it.

Watch ya mouth…any degrading of teammates wont be allowed here — Trent Brown (@Trent) December 24, 2019

Brown is 6’8 and almost 360 pounds. If he tells you not to do something, it would probably be wise to listen. The right tackle is really coming on as a leader for this young Raider team.

Trent Brown Had Dominant 2019

Despite missing a number of games this season, Brown was still selected to his first-ever pro bowl. It was well deserving as he frequently has dominated top competition and been one of the team’s toughest players.

#Raiders RT Trent Brown was worth every penny this offseason. Among Tackles in the NFL who have taken 500+ snaps this season, @Trent has the 2nd-fewest allowed QB pressures (11) & has allowed only one sack. That's why he's a Pro-Bowler. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/1L6yJ6NeLC — Raider Cody (@RaiderCody) December 24, 2019

He only allowed 11 quarterback pressures and one sack all season. The highlight of his season had to be the complete dismantling of former Defensive Player of the Year and Raider Khalil Mack. Brown dominated Mack, which put him on the radar as one of the top right tackles in the NFL.

Brown is highly unlikely to play in the pro bowl because of his pectoral injury, but fortunately, he probably won’t be needing surgery, according to Jon Gruden. It was his first pro bowl selection and that doesn’t go away because he can’t play. He also has a very good shot at making first or second-team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

Raiders Switching up Starting Offensive Line

The Raiders offensive line started the season as one of the most dominant units in the NFL. They completely shoutout the fierce pass rushes of the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears. They’ve remained a solid unit throughout most of the year, but have definitely started to hurt with Brown out. Oakland tried giving Brandon Parker the reigns, but he didn’t play well and Gruden announced that they’re making a change.

“Brandon Parker struggled and we made a change and right now that ball’s in Sharpe’s corner,” Gruden said Monday. “We plan on starting Sharpe, he deserves it. He did some good things as the game unfolded.”

When Brown missed some time towards the middle of the season, Sharpe was the one who filled in and he played well. It was a confusing move on the Raiders’ part to play Parker, who has always struggled. Sharpe was originally drafted by Oakland in 2017 but was let go after one season. He had a brief stint with the Houston Texans in 2018. He didn’t last there long and eventually made his way back to the Raiders. If he closes out the season strong as Brown’s replacement, he could seal up a job as the long-term backup.

