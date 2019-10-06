Trent Brown Tells Vikings Star WR to Come Play for the Raiders

While the Minnesota Vikings haven’t gotten off to a terrible start, their wide receivers haven’t been happy with their roles. Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs form one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, but they’ve both gotten off to rocky starts this season. Much of this could be thanks to the uneven play from quarterback Kirk Cousins.

It doesn’t seem like Thielen is going anywhere, but rumors have started to circulate that Diggs could want out of Minnesota. The 25-year-old wide receiver should get plenty of interest from teams across the league. However, the price could be high considering the Vikings are playoff contenders and won’t be too keen on letting go of one of their top offensive talents. One team that could make a push for Diggs is the Oakland Raiders.

Trent Brown Tells Stefon Diggs to Come Play for the Raiders

If Trent Brown has it his way, Stefon Diggs will be donning the silver and black. The Raiders have been in desperate need of wide receiver help since they cut Antonio Brown. The need is accentuated by the fact that Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson have missed time due to injury.

Aye @stefondiggs come be a raider fam…we’ll get you the rock — Trent Brown (@Trent) October 6, 2019

Diggs is coming off his first 1,000-yard season and would be a great asset for the Raiders. That being said, he told reports after Sunday’s win over the New York Giants that he wants to stay in Minnesota.

There's no place like home for Stefon Diggs 😉 pic.twitter.com/Q82TuwuXjL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 6, 2019

However, he does smirk and wink at the camera after the comment, so maybe he’s being sarcastic. After he received over $200,000 in fines for ditching practice, Diggs could have one foot out the door already. He didn’t have a big game against the Giants in Week 5. It’s unlikely that his feelings changed after that game.

How Much Would the Raiders Need to Trade to Get Diggs?

As it is with a potential Jalen Ramsey trade, the biggest obstacle here is going to be the asking price for Diggs. The Vikings will probably want a first-round pick in return if they do decide to trade him. That’s probably too steep for a wide receiver with only a single 1,000-yard season in his career. He’s probably worth a second-round pick, but Oakland doesn’t have one in 2019 and there’s no way Minnesota will trade Diggs for a third.

Things could get more interesting if the Raiders continue to win. Fresh off back-to-back wins versus the Colts and Bears. If the playoffs seem attainable, Jon Gruden may be more inclined to give up draft picks. Diggs could be a piece that helps turn the Raiders offense into a formidable unit. Him next to Tyrell Williams would be a pretty solid tandem. Oakland should see what happens versus the Green Bay Packers after the bye week. If they pull off the big win, the playoffs are a real possibility. Wide receiver will be a need in the 2020 draft, so Diggs may be worth one of the team’s two first-round picks for the late-season playoff push. The Raiders should exercise patience here, but Diggs would be a solid addition.

