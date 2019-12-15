Ravens Defender Hit With Huge NFL Fine for Celebration

The Baltimore Ravens won a big road game in Week 14, and near the end, cornerback Marcus Peters found it fitting to celebrate by downing a few beers with the fans.

Now, that decision will cost him on his pocketbook. This week, Peters was levied a $14,037 fine for chugging the beers. The fine? Unsportsmanlike conduct.

#Ravens CB Marcus Peters was fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct — drinking a beer with fans to celebrate his win-sealing pass breakup against the #Bills. 🍺 🍺 🍻 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2019

That’s one expensive brew to enjoy. Regardless, Peters didn’t seem bothered by the fine, quickly tweeting his reaction and making it look as if he would do the celebration again.

🍻🍺🍻🍺🍺🍻🍻 — Marcus Peters (@marcuspeters) December 14, 2019

A great reaction for a very petty fine from the league, who still must follow the letter of the law when it comes to celebrations crossing the line.

Marcus Peters’ Beer Celebration Video

Defensively, the Ravens needed one stop late against the Bills to prevent a tie and help put the game away. When they got it on fourth down deep in their own territory, the party was on, literally and figuratively for Marcus Peters. Baltimore’s stand out cornerback made a move and smashed some beers with Ravens rooters mixed in with the Bills Mafia to celebrate his team getting the job done in a big game.

Here’s a look at the play, and the award winner for best celebration on a football field in 2019:

Marcus Peters literally shotgunned a beer after making the crucial 4th down stop. (via @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/gQeVcm1kU4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 9, 2019

Ages ago, Terrell Owens celebrated by dumping a tub of popcorn in his face. While this might never get the long-term notoriety that celebration will, it’s still right up there in terms of legendary moves by Baltimore athletes.

Marcus Peters’ Ravens Redemption

Peters, acquired in an October trade with the Los Angeles Rams for linebacker Kenny Young and a fifth round pick, has fit right in with Baltimore’s defense. Peters has put up 33 tackles and 1 interception since joining the Ravens in the trade, and has given the team plenty of depth in their defensive backfield to rely on. That’s something which could be huge for the team come playoff time.

Many wondered if Peters could give the Ravens anything after the mild impact he was making with the Rams, but it’s clear that has been the case in a big way for Baltimore. Celebration aside, Peters has been a seriously good addition for the team down the stretch, and his move could pay even more dividends if the Ravens can continue winning and make a playoff run.

Ravens Super Bowl History

Peters would be far from the last player to play in Baltimore for a winning team while possessing an amazing, fun loving personality on the field. History says that when the Ravens have been successful, they have also had plenty of players who aren’t shy of

The Ravens have a chance to make some serious noise in 2019 thanks to their solid start, and if they are able to get back to their Super Bowl roots, it will become the third time the team has taken home a Lombardi Trophy. The 2000 Ravens managed to cruise to the title with defense, and the 2012 Ravens shocked plenty of folks to take home Super Bowl XLVII with their solid teamwork.

With the team coming back to relevance behind an exciting young quarterback and a defense which is also playing well, fans will undoubtably see parallels between this squad and some of Baltimore’s better teams of the past. All it takes to invigorate a fanbase is a winning team with captivating personalities.

Baltimore’s Super Bowl winners of the past have had these elements in spades. Names like Ray Lewis, Tony Siragusa, Shannon Sharpe, Haloti Ngata and certainly Smith himself come to mind as examples of Super Bowl winning players who have made a statement in the city.

By managing to make this move, Peters may have secured himself permanent legend status in Baltimore, especially if the Ravens manage to find a way to bring home another Lombardi Trophy when all is said and done.

Safe to say many fans would probably gladly chip in to pay this fine for Peters.

