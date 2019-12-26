Ravens’ Mark Ingram Provides Strong Comment on Playoff Availability

Mark Ingram suffered what looked to be a scary injury for the Baltimore Ravens in his last game and while it might seem like his status is up in the air, that could be far from the case.

Speaking Thursday, Ingram promised he’d be ready for the team’s first playoff game in a few weeks, and said that he is good because he’s got some time to continue to recover and rest up.

Here’s the quote, provided by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:

Ravens RB Mark Ingram on his calf injury: “I’m smooth. I’m good. I got some time. I’ll be ready for the first playoff game.” Baltimore is scheduled to host a divisional playoff game in a little over two weeks. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 26, 2019

Initially, it looked as if Ingram’s status was firmly in doubt considering the nature of the injury, but this is merely yet another good sign that the team can probably count on Ingram being ready to go in the their first playoff game.

Mark Ingram Health Update

Good news on the health of the star runner came this week immediately after the game. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Ingram is in good shape to be ready for the playoffs with what’s being called a calf strain, and it might not be a stretch to see him coming back when the postseason gets underway in Baltimore next month.

Here’s a look at Rapoport’s latest update:

From NFL Now: The #Ravens got good news on RB Mark Ingram, who should be back on the field for the playoffs after straining his calf. pic.twitter.com/mkzcanAeWk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

“He had an MRI today. This is a calf strain and sources say, after these tests, he has not been ruled out for the playoffs and in fact does have a good chance of being on the field when the Ravens return to it,” Rapoport said. “Of course Mark Ingram is not going to play Week 17. Not a surprise a lot of the Ravens won’t not play in Week 17, at least a lot of the key ones. There’s nothing to play for. It does sound like resting guys is something they are considering.”

As Rapoport added, Baltimore also has plenty of time to get Ingram back in shape ahead of the playoffs.

“They have 21 days until Mark Ingram has to be back on the football field,” he said. “That is a long time. It’s three weeks according to my math. And from what I am told there is a good chance that Ingram is back there, he just may not be 100%. As we’ve seen with T.Y. Hilton, the risk of re-aggravating a calf strain is there as well.”

That risk would be mitigated the better Ingram feels and the more rest he’s able to get. At the very least, this is positive injury news for the Ravens.

Ravens Clinch Important Bye With Win

With their 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens have clinched home field advantage for the 2019 playoffs, which is a huge advantage for the team. That means all of the teams will have to come through M&T Bank Stadium if they want to advance in the playoffs.

#RavensFlock Baltimore has secured the #1 seed in the AFC! pic.twitter.com/c18iyz8Xm6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 22, 2019

Now that the Ravens have locked up home field, the focus will become where everyone else will get slotted. Baltimore won’t have to worry about playing a game during the first weekend as they have now clinched themselves a bye week. As the top seed, Baltimore will also get to play the worst remaining seed after the first weekend of the postseason.

All of that could add up to be huge for the Ravens in terms of momentum and could be a significant advantage for the team. Another advantage is having this time to rest and heal for a key player such as Ingram.

Safe to say the Ravens will take all the time they can to get him healed up, and also safe to say Ingram is glad that the rest will come in time for him to be ready.

