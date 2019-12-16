Ravens Looking Set up for Playoff Success in 2019

The Baltimore Ravens are set to fly into the playoffs as AFC North champions, and they figure to be one of the teams competing for a top seed when all is said and done.

As it stands now, the Ravens should enjoy the perks of being a No. 1 seed including a first round bye and a shot at hosting the worst remaining seed. Better than that, though, are the numbers in terms of how the Ravens stack up against the AFC field they will be facing.

As pointed out by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Baltimore has done well against their top competition in the AFC this season. The record against the current playoff field? 4-1 overall, with the lone loss coming to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It should be noted Ravens are 4-1 against this current AFC playoff field — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 16, 2019

Obviously, the field and the positioning is far from set in stone, but as it stands right now, the Ravens should feel very good about their competition this coming year in the playoffs. With home field advantage still possible, the Ravens have a winning record against the competition they will face next month.

In the grand scheme of things, the record might be meaningless. Still, it’s a solid psychological advantage for the team to be able to ride as they hit the postseason.

Chiefs Remain Ravens Biggest Hurdle

The road through the AFC postseason and the eventual Super Bowl might still travel through the New England Patriots in the minds of many, but Baltimore has already beaten New England this year. The one game they have lost in frustrating fashion was their contest against the Chiefs, which was a road game. If there’s a team that does match up with the Ravens, it’s the Chiefs, who possess plenty of the same elements that make Baltimore successful in a young, exciting quarterback and a fun offense.

Is Ravens-Chiefs rematch a possible AFC title game contender? It’s possible, so stay tuned.

Ravens Making Statements in 2019

As the numbers show, the Ravens have beaten some of the best teams on their schedule this season in order to crack the 11-2 mark. It’s not easy to beat the Seahawks on the road, nor is it easy to beat the 49ers. In addition to those wins, Baltimore has also beaten the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and most recently the Buffalo Bills. Those are some of the best of the best thus far this season.

With an impressive body of work as a whole, the Ravens have made statements not only in the fact that they have won, but how they have gotten the job done. The offense has put up points and yards, while the defense has managed to keep the opposition in check as well. That type of two-headed attack only proves how dangerous the Ravens have been and could be the rest of the way.

As the playoffs come into sharper focus, it’s clear the Ravens will have a big advantage over their competition. It remains to be seen how big of an impact it will make, but for right now, it’s merely another positive to note.

