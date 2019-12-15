Adrian Peterson Ties Idol for Fourth on All-Time Rushing TD List [WATCH]

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson moved up to fourth on the NFL’s all-time rushing touchdown list Sunday, equaling his idol Walter Payton with 110 in his storied 12-year career.

The former Minnesota Viking danced around Washington’s red zone before sprinting in the end zone to give the Redskins the lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. After being benched in Week 1, it appears Peterson and his family are adjusting quite nicely to life in the nation’s capitol.

Twitter Pours in the Support for Peterson

Fans of all teams couldn’t wait to show their support for Peterson online, who in addition to the Vikings, has suited up for the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.

Best RB in franchise history #HTTR — Guzman (@NoShotsJones) December 15, 2019

Adrian Peterson showing up year after year to produce for his team no matter the situation or his age pic.twitter.com/8vDTdOt9DY — Redskins Talk (@RedskinsTalkPod) December 15, 2019

Adrian Peterson to the Redskins after they made him inactive in Week 1 against the Eagles and then used him heavily today pic.twitter.com/ip3Lhm2vgY — Redskins Talk (@RedskinsTalkPod) December 15, 2019

Adrian Peterson is unreal. — Zac (@DCzWall) December 15, 2019

I hope Adrian Peterson plays forever. https://t.co/MDN7DjHcbq — 🦆🦆🦆 (@360FFB) December 15, 2019

Adrian Peterson, the NFL’s 5th leading rusher all-time, a running back with 110 Rushing TD’s which is 4th All-Time, and an MVP trophy isn’t one of the 10 best RB’s ever? Give me a break. — Nolan Kangas (@NolanRyanKangas) December 15, 2019

One even wondered why the Texan hasn’t been considered for one of the 100 best running backs in NFL history.

The veteran also tied Curtis Martin for fifth on the league’s all-time rushing list with 14,101 yards.

On the same carry, Adrian Peterson tied Walter Payton for fourth all-time with 110 rushing TD and tied Curtis Martin for fifth on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 14,101 yards. Incredible. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 15, 2019

Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell also had glowing remarks for his new RB1 on Friday, even giving his early endorsement for future Hall of Fame consideration.

Via NFL.com:

“He is a professional in every sense of the word, what he eats, what he puts in his body, all those things. He’s an unbelievable example for the young guys that we’ve brought in this building not only in that room, but in the entire locker room. Obviously, he’s so gifted, he’s so talented. It’s lasted over a very long career, but he’s still as consistent as anybody on our football team with his approach to playing not only the position, but how to keep his body right, how to make sure he’s going to be there and available to us, which has been huge to our football team.”

After reaching such an incredible milestone, O’Connell might not be the only person advocating for the veteran to eventually receive his gold jacket.