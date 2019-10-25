Adrian Peterson’s Wife Ashley Is the Biggest Redskins Fan

Adrian Peterson, veteran running back for the Washington Redskins, is finally starting a game this season, and it’s only fitting that it against his former team, the Minnesota Vikings. While Peterson is excited to get out on the field and play at U.S. Bank, there’s someone who might be even mored amped for the primetime match-up: his wife, Ashley Peterson, who’s become a huge Washington fan.

Peterson, 34, said in a press conference, “Ninety-eight percent of the [Minnesota] defense, I played with those guys. So, it’s going to be exciting to go out there and compete against those guys for four quarters,” while Ashley, whom he’s been married to since 2014, is keeping her focus on his current team.

The day before Peterson would make his game-starting debut in the 2019 NFL season, Ashley posted a selfie rocking a Redskins’ hat and shirt. She captioned the photo, “#workingwomanwednesday 👑Tag your favorite #workingwoman below. And I don’t care what anyone says, being a stay at home mom is WORK!”

A few weeks earlier, Ashley got her entire family involved in the Redskins spirit. While Peterson is reportedly the father of possibly seven children, she the mother of Peterson’s son, Adrian Peterson Jr., and another boy, Axl, who was born in October 2015.

Ashley regularly attend Redskins games, team charity events, and appears grateful that her husband was given another chance in Washington after his career fell apart in Minnesota. In 2014, Peterson was under intense scrutiny and criticism after being indicted on child abuse charges following allegations that he beat his 4-year-old son with a tree branch. Peterson had a successful appeal, which overturned his suspension and allowed the case go back to the CBA process for possible early reinstatement.

While Peterson was still under contract with the Vikings at the time, but it was upon his eventual return that his time with the franchise was over. Minnesota’s Governor Mark Dayton called for Peterson “a public embarrassment to the Vikings organization and the state of Minnesota.” Peterson rejoined the Vikings on June 2, 2015, for organized team activities. During that season, he recorded a league-leading 1,485 rushing yards, the third-most in his career.

In 2016, after just three games, he suffered a torn lateral meniscus in his knee and was placed on injured reserve. The Vikings declined to exercise Peterson’s $18 million option and negotiations to renew his deal fell apart.

Peterson then became a free agent for the first time in his career. He told Bleacher Report, “For me, I felt like it was time for a change in scenery. Here I am giving everything I’ve got, playing through injuries and giving my heart and soul for this organization. I didn’t feel like they did that for me during one of the hardest times in my life. But I understand they did it to the best of their ability from a business standpoint.”

Peterson Has Thrived Both Personally & Professionally in Washington

Before coming to Washington, Peterson signed a two-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, but was traded halfway through the season to the Arizona Cardinals. After six games, Peterson suffered an annular disk tear in his neck, which ended his season. Afterward, he was picked up by Washington after Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guis suffered a torn ACL in the preseason.

The move to D.C. hasn’t made just Peterson happy, but his wife and family, as well. Adrian and Ashley host charity dinners for his foundation in the Washington area.

In November 2018, Peterson’s agent, Ron Slavin, said in a statement that “there is nothing more important to Adrian Peterson than being a good father to his children” and that Peterson “learned several valuable lessons” in 2014 because of the suspension and counseling. “Since signing with the Redskins he has been an outstanding teammate and leader both on and off the field.”

