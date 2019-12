Fox 26 in Houston Sports Director Mark Berman recently reported the Houston Rockets have officially filed a protest with the NBA surrounding their loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. The officials waived on a dunk by Harden that the NBA later admitted that should have counted.

Transcript: NBA Referee James Capers Comments to Pool Reporter after Rockets – Spurs game. pic.twitter.com/rVD6HF9Tca — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) December 4, 2019

Per ESPN’s Tim McMahon on Tuesday night, the Rockets are optimistic that the league will take any action regarding the missed call by the officials.