Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Is Best Point Guard in NBA, Says Former Star

On Wednesday Luka Doncic recorded his league-leading seventh triple-double against the Golden State Warriors. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year posted a stat line of 35 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in just 25 minutes of play.

After the game, Doncic acknowledged that he was in exclusive company with Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson, and LeBron James. However, he is more interested in helping the Dallas Mavericks win games.

“I’m glad we’re winning games. That’s all,” said Doncic, “We’ve got three in a row, and we’ve just got to keep going like that.”

“Look, he’s a very special player on a special role,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “There’s not much else to say. This isn’t a big news flash now. This is getting to be pretty normal.”

“He’s out there having fun,” said Tim Hardaway Jr. “That’s the most important thing in this game, is to have fun and to go out there and compete on both ends of the floor. He’s doing that.”

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

Is Doncic the Best Point Guard in the League?

During a segment of Something, Nothing, or Everything on ESPN’s The Jump Thursday afternoon, NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady shared that Doncic is becoming his favorite player to watch.

“He is becoming my favorite; I actually like tuning in and watching this kid because he does everything. It’s crazy that the pace that he plays with he is able to be so effective. He is not the quickest, the fastest, the most athletic, but he is such a cerebral player, and with Steph [Curry] being out, I know Kyrie [Irving] is out right now, [Russell] Westbrook. I’m going to say this, he is the best point guard in the game right now with Steph being out,” said McGrady.

Heavy.com’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson disagrees with McGrady and thinks LeBron James is the best point guard in the game. Via text message “No, LeBron James is period.”

Mavericks GGM Donnie Nelson Told Rick Carlisle Doncic Was Best in 2018 Draft

Last week in New York City, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports spoke to Rick Carlisle about Luka Doncic. Carlisle shared that Donnie Nelson was sold on Doncic’s ability before the 2018 draft, and told him he would be the best player in that group.

“Donnie told me flat out he was going to be the best in that draft, and it wasn’t close,” said Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle, according to Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports. “That’s how he felt about it. We’re thrilled that we’ve had the chance to get him to Dallas and work with him. He’s worked hard. Each week he’s gotten better and better and better and going forward, I’m watching his workload closely, his minutes, those kinds of things. It’s important that we look out for him, too.”

Back in August, Hall of Famer Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving shared that he didn’t think Luka was top-10 in the NBA – at least not at that point.

“Luka is probably not top-10 yet,” he told me.

“He has one year in the league and had a great year as a rookie and was phenomenal. Sometimes it could happen quickly for a guy years one through three more so in my estimation when a guy is in the league. His fourth and fifth year is when you really see what you got.”

READ NEXT: Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis Sounds off on Carmelo Anthony’s Debut