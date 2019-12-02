Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, December 2

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Sunday, highlighted by the Baltimore Ravens winning their eight straight in dramatic fashion with a last-second field goal to outlast the first-place San Francisco 49ers.

We’ll also take a look at the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic snapping the Los Angeles Lakers’ 10-game win streak, the Houston Texans knocking off Tom Brady and the New England Patriots and the new AP Top 25 unveiled for college football as the regular season concludes.

A little bit of everything as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Monday.

Ravens Win 8th in a Row With Last-Second FG to Take Down 49ers in Marquee Matchup

Since losing two games back in September, the Baltimore Ravens have checked off all the boxes during their eight-game winning streak, proving they are one of the most formidable teams in the league.

On Sunday it was a marquee matchup with one of the top teams in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Ravens were up to the test, beating them 20-17 on a last-second Justin Tucker 49-yard field goal.

The early MVP favorite, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, struggled with the passing game in poor weather conditions on Sunday, going 14-of-23 for only 105 yards, but he made up for it on the ground, rushing for 101 yards and accounting for two TDs (one passing, one rushing).

With the win and the New England Patriots’ loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, the Ravens have now pulled even with the Patriots for the best record in the AFC at 10-2.

The two losses for the 49ers this season have come on last-second field goals (Sunday’s by the Ravens’ Tucker and an OT winner by the Seattle Seahawks’ Jason Myers).

Luka Doncic, Mavericks Put an End to Lakers’ 10-Game Win Streak

The #Mavericks just ended a 10-game Lakers win streak with today’s 114-100 win in Los Angeles. The last time that the @dallasmavs ended a 10-game win streak was the 2010-11 season, when Dallas ended Miami’s 12-game win streak on 12/20/2010. pic.twitter.com/8SyfbfyZxf — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) December 1, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers’ longest winning streak in ten years came to an end on Sunday at the hands of one of the NBA’s brightest stars and hottest teams, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks rallied from a halftime deficit with a 28-5 run in the third quarter, propelling them to a 114-100 win on the road.

We've seen a lot of big games this season from Luka, but it means a little more to play well against your idol.@luka7doncic | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/nELTEfKZQ3 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 1, 2019

Leading the way on Sunday for Dallas, as he has throughout his incredible start to this season, was Doncic who scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half. The 20-year-old second-year superstar also added 10 assists and nine rebounds in the Mavericks’ seventh win in their last eight games.

Luka over LeBron 💦 Mavs up big on the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/yIpiIbcqGl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 1, 2019

“It’s a great win that means a lot to us,” Doncic said. “It shows that we can play against big teams, too. We just need to keep it rolling.”

LeBron James put up 25 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Lakers’ first loss since Nov. 10 when they fell at home to the Toronto Raptors.

MORE FROM HEAVY.COM:

*Doncic reveals thoughts on playing against James

*Loss to Mavericks shows Lakers’ soft schedule toughening up in Dec

NFL Week 13 Headlines & Scoreboard:

VideoVideo related to your must-see sports headlines for today, december 2 2019-12-02T00:49:34-05:00

Here is a look at the full scoreboard from Sunday’s NFL games:

CINCINNATI BENGALS 22 NEW YORK JETS 6 TENNESSEE TITANS 31 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 17 MIAMI DOLPHINS 37 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 31 GREEN BAY PACKERS 31 NEW YORK GIANTS 13 PITTSBURGH STEELERS 20 CLEVELAND BROWNS 13 WASHINGTON REDSKINS 29 CAROLINA PANTHERS 21 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 28 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 11 BALTIMORE RAVENS 20 SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 17 LOS ANGELES RAMS 34 ARIZONA CARDINALS 7 DENVER BRONCOS 23 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 20 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 40 OAKLAND RAIDERS 9 HOUSTON TEXANS 28 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 22

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON MONDAY

Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks Week 13 NFL Game PreviewMinnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks Week 13 NFL Game Preview Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: NFL Vault http://www.youtube.com/nflvault NFL Network http://www.youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films http://www.youtube.com/nflfilms NFL Rush http://www.youtube.com/nflrush NFL Play Football https://www.youtube.com/playfootball NFL Podcasts https://www.youtube.com/nflpodcasts #NFL #Football #AmericanFootball 2019-11-27T16:28:28.000Z

NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Two teams in the thick of division races meet tonight in prime-time when the Seahawks (9-2) take on the Vikings (8-3). The Seahawks can catch the 49ers at the top of the NFC West with a win, while the Vikings will be looking to keep pace with the Packers atop the NFC North.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.