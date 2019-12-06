Steve Belichick Sounds Just Like Father During Interview [WATCH]

Coaching and football clearly run in the Belichick family. Current New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has made a life out of coaching and isn’t alone.

His sons, Brian and Steve, are assistants for the Patriots this season. Their grandfather, also Steve, coached in college. Even Bill’s daughter, Amanda, is a head coach for Holy Cross women’s lacrosse.

There’s a clear lineage within the family to continue coaching at a high level across all sports. And it appears the three children are taking on after Bill.

In an interview on Thursday, Steve Belichick spoke with members of the media and his resemblance to his father is absolutely wild. From the low tone of voice to the vague answers, and even the facial expressions he makes, he is the spitting image of Bill Belichick.

Take a listen and judge for yourself.

Watching this video of New England Patriots safeties coach and Bill Belichick’s son, Stephen Belichick, is mesmerizing on both an audible and visual level pic.twitter.com/RoyxoLNcf2 — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) December 5, 2019

One word to describe this: unbelievable.

They do say some children have a tendency to turn into their parents and that is becoming a reality for young Steve. And he even throws a little spry humor in there to show his age. He also didn’t reveal who was calling plays for the Patriots on defense this year, a topic of mystery throughout the season.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Could Steve Be Next in Line to Coach Patriots?

If, in fact, Steve has been the play-caller for the Patriots defense this year, it’s a true testament to his father’s trust in his coaching ability as well as his own skill in pushing the right buttons.

Steve Belichick has been charged with coaching the safeties since 2016 and has helped to engineer one of the league’s top secondaries this season. At age 32, he is young but wouldn’t be the first head coach hired by an NFL team in his 30s.

It would be a way to keep a similar influence on the sideline while keeping the Belichick coaching tree going strong. Many NFL teams have started leaning towards younger coaches, like the Los Angeles Rams with Sean McVay or the Cincinnati Bengals with Zac Taylor. Even Brian Flores for the Miami Dolphins, who spent 15 seasons with the Patriots organization, was hired as a head coach at age 38.

Bill likely has about 5-6 years left on the sidelines, around as much time as it will take for Belichick to pass George Halas’ 347 wins for the most all-time. Once he passes that mark, he will likely retire and leave coaching behind, though he could pivot to a front office-specific role.

If the Patriots were to bring aboard Bill’s son Stephen as head coach, it wouldn’t be until about 2025, so he still has plenty of time to get some of his father’s techniques and tendencies down. Belichick and the Patriots is a natural combination and continuing that with the Stephen would be a way to maintain New England’s current system while bringing in a different influence on the sidelines.

READ NEXT: Tom Brady’s Former Teammates Comment on QB’s Future