Tom Brady’s Former Teammates Comment on QB’s Future

Will Tom Brady play another season with the New England Patriots?

The masses are torn on this subject and for good reason. Brady is in the final year of his contract and is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career at the end of the season. But his future is very much in doubt given his age and his frustration with the Patriots offense this season.

Where will he end up if he leaves? The Los Angeles Chargers have been tossed around as a possible destination, but it might not be a marriage made in heaven for Tom Brady like many feel it would be.

The explanation? Brady’s former teammate Willie McGinest has one thought. Speaking on The Dave Dameshek Football Program, he brought up the fact that the decision for Brady to leave would be mutual, but heading to Los Angeles would be unlikely.

And that’s because Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady’s wife, is not fond of living in California. Here’s the full clip from today’s show:

Took my "Brady to the Chargers" conspiracy theory to @WillieMcGinest – not only was he able to bat that down, it turned into a borderline hype video for Patriots fans. WATCH!

Full #DDFP w Willie & @NFLUKHank here -> https://t.co/mF4wUvULnE pic.twitter.com/GG0wtINzcB — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) December 4, 2019

It’s an interesting way to look at things for Brady’s situation. Many see his decision-making process as strictly based on winning a championship on the field. And though going to the Chargers would give him a strong chance, it might not be the best decision for his family at this time.

The NFL Isn’t About What You’ve Done in the Past

Brady’s situation in New England could be the result of the NFL’s system of “what can you do for me now” rather than staying loyal. Former Patriots’ linebacker and current ESPN Insider Rob Ninkovich cold-called into Boston radio station WEEI on Thursday morning and offered an explanation about the NFL’s backward system.

Regarding Brady’s circumstances, having won a record number of Super Bowls for any player, Ninkovich believes he should be treated differently because of his past. He added that Brady could depart New England if he doesn’t feel he is given a good enough contract for the 2020 season.

It would be similar to Joe Montana feeling he could succeed elsewhere and deciding to test the waters at the end of his career.

Rumors continue to swirl that Tom Brady's future lies outside of New England. But why? His former teammate @ninko50 called into @WEEI to explain the NFL's "backwards" system. pic.twitter.com/LUtK7c01jV — RADIO.COM Sports (@RDCSports) December 5, 2019

What Would Force Tom Brady Out?

It would take a certain situation for Brady to depart New England following the 2019 season. He may be unhappy with the offense, but not enough to leave for a new team after this season.

Brady has grown comfortable working with Bill Belichick, but Josh McDaniels as well. If the latter were to finally leave New England (again) to take a head coaching job, it may be the final straw for Brady to leave.

Jason La Canfora commented on this possibility when he appeared on Fox Sports Radio in San Diego Thursday.

If McDaniels leaves, I don’t see Brady sticking around to have somebody from the outside who he’s got to teach the system to. I guess they could promote from within, but you saw how hard they fought to keep McDaniels from going to the Colts. I think there could be factors beyond even Tom and Gisele that make him say ‘If I do want to do this until I’m 45, maybe I’m going to try it somewhere else. And if he goes, then Belichick is gone and that whole thing’s a reboot.

