Tom Brady’s Dad Comments on Son’s Future with Patriots

For much of his career, New England Patriots‘ quarterback Tom Brady has kept his life away from football primarily private.

That especially includes his situation for the future, whether that involves football or not in 2020 and beyond. While many have insinuated Brady will not be a member of the Patriots after the 2019 season, it is hard to imagine him playing anywhere else.

But the same was said about Joe Montana, one of Brady’s childhood idles, who finished his legendary career with two seasons in Kansas City. As for who may have a clue about his future, Brady’s father, someone who knows Brady better than anyone feels strongly about his future, had some thoughts he shared with Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

Hard to Imagine Brady Anywhere Else

Tom Brady Sr. has been involved behind the scenes with his son’s career while also making himself known to the media on rare occasions — most notably during Brady’s “Deflategate” scandal.

But this time, Brady Sr. makes a strong point to validate both sides of the argument over whether Brady stays in New England or heads elsewhere.

“It’s hard for me to envision him playing somewhere else. He wants to play, but ultimately it’s Bill [Belichick]’s decision. Nobody really knows, Bill doesn’t tip his hand. There’s just been insinuations here and there. This is really kind of between those two. They got to decide what they want. If Bill says he doesn’t want Tommy, and Tommy wants to play, well Joe Montana went to Kansas City…just because Bill decides he wants to move on, that won’t dictate Tommy’s future. I’m sure there are a few other teams in the league that would want him…Bill doesn’t keep old guys very long. If that’s what Bill wants to do, Bill doesn’t keep the contract. Tommy is an anomaly in this situation.”

With Bill Belichick acting as the Patriots’ general manager currently, he makes most of the personnel decisions when it comes to keeping guys who are headed into free agency. Owner Robert Kraft could also have a say in certain instances. But it seems to be more of an issue over the Patriots thinking they need to shift the reigns over to someone younger and start thinking about the future.

Would Brady Stay in New England?

The quarterback has repeatedly insisted he wants to play until he’s well into his 40s, an insight into his competitiveness. But Brady has started to fade slightly as his career heads into its twilight.

This year has been especially rough for Brady, who consistently used to win with lackluster receivers throughout his career. Maybe the magic is gone and the Patriots feel like it’s time to move on from the legendary quarterback.

But a wise scenario would be to sign Brady for one more season and have him groom Jarrett Stidham or another young quarterback into taking over as the team’s starter once he retires.

