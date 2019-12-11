Gerrit Cole Signs Record-Smashing Contract With New York Yankees, Reports Say

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images The Yankees landed free-agent pitcher Gerrit Cole with a record-breaking deal Tuesday.

The New York Yankees saw the Washington National’s signing of Stephen Strasburg on Monday and they decided to up the ante and go all in late Tuesday.

The Yankees made a major splash, landing Gerrit Cole in a record-breaking deal worth a total of $324 million. Both the total and the average annual value of $36 million smash the MLB record for a contract signed by a free agent pitcher.

The 29-year-old Cole is coming off a remarkable season with the Houston Astros when he went 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA. He finished runner-up in the American League Cy Young Award race, falling just behind his Astros’ teammate Justin Verlander.

