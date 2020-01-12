Aaron Rodgers Makes Snide Comment Towards Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

While Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers gear up for their first 2019-20 playoff test on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys have started their offseason early following a disappointing 8-8 finish to the season. There has been quite a bit of crossover between the franchises throughout the past week, however.

On Monday, the Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy, the long-time Packers head coach, to the same position for the next five seasons. The 56-year-old NFL veteran did not coach in the NFL this season after being let go by Green Bay in early December 2018. The split with the Packers wasn’t exactly pretty either. Rumors that the pair would part ways at the end of last season had been swirling for quite some time, but following a brutal Week 13 home loss to the 2-9 Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay decided to make an immediate change.

Rodgers and company went on to finish third in the NFC North and miss the postseason for the second consecutive season. When asked by reporters on Wednesday for his thoughts on his former coach’s new landing spot, the two-time MVP quarterback had some snide remarks for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Aaron Rodgers commented on Mike McCarthy being named the Dallas Cowboys head coach. Interesting that he thought McCarthy would go somewhere where he would have general manager-type influence. pic.twitter.com/4QZTWdcOtZ — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 8, 2020

“We’ve had a lot of success down there, and I think that was probably one of the reasons,” Rodgers told the media. “We won the Super Bowl down there, we won some big games down there over the years. So I’m not surprised that Jerry had an infatuation with Mike because we’ve had some really good performances. I thought maybe he would go somewhere where he had some GM opportunity was well. But I’m happy for him. I sent him a text, he sent me a text back.”

Not only did McCarthy and the Packers win Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium in 2011, but they knocked out Dallas in the 2014 and 2016 NFC Divisional Round in dramatic fashion. Following the dismissal of 10-year head coach Jason Garrett last week, Jones and the Cowboys were reportedly seeking a replacement with previous head coaching experience at the NFL level.

The 77-year-old owner apparently wanted McCarthy to lead his team so badly, that McCarthy reportedly slept over at his house two days prior to inking the deal with Dallas. According to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer, “They just fell in love with him throughout the night.”

During his 13-year run in Green Bay, McCarthy racked up an impressive 125-77-2 regular season record. He led his team to the playoffs for nine of those years with a 10-8 mark and a Super Bowl title to show for it.

