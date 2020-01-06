Mike McCarthy Is Dallas Cowboys Head Coach: Report

Mike McCarthy, the former Green Bay Packers head coach, will become the 9th head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN, Fox Sports, and reports from other prominent sports journalists.

Tom Pelissero, a NFL Network reporter, said he heard the big news directly from the McCarthy, who reportedly impressed the Cowboys, in part because they desired a proven, seasoned coach with NFL experience. They got that in McCarthy, 56, who even won a Super Bowl on the Cowboys’ home field. Pelissero wrote on Twitter, “Mike McCarthy tells me he just signed with the #Cowboys. Done deal. He’s their new head coach.” ESPN also reported, through sources, that McCarthy would become the head coach for Dallas.

Mike McCarthy tells me he just signed with the #Cowboys. Done deal. He's their new head coach.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that McCarthy stayed at Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones’ house on Saturday night. “Once you stay at Jerry’s house, he doesn’t lose his guy,” a source told Schefter. The teams have not yet confirmed the move.

the @dallascowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, wrote on Twitter: “From @gmfb: The #Cowboys coaching search is done. Former #Packers coach Mike McCarthy is their guy.” Here’s what he said:

McCarthy Interviewed With the Cowboys Over the Weekend & the Cowboys Are Impressed by His Proven Track Record, Reports Say

Rapoport said in a video he shared on Twitter that the Cowboys were “in the final stages of negotiations” with McCarthy. “This is in fact expected to happen. McCarthy interviewed with Dallas over the weekend. Stayed there. Really, really liked what he heard, and the Cowboys liked what they heard from him as well, and they were set on hiring an NFL coach with NFL coach experience rather than an up-and-coming assistant, rather than a college coach, and consider the job Mike McCarthy did in helping Aaron Rodgers become Aaron Rodgers, obviously won a Super Bowl with Green Bay.”

Rapoport pointed out that McCarthy has a “proven track record. Also someone who has held players accountable and helped control that locker room in Green Bay. This is someone the Cowboys absolutely love and someone they believe will be their next head coach.”

It’s clear that Jerry Jones is gunning for a Super Bowl. McCarthy, as noted, delivered that in Green Bay in 2011. According to ESPN, McCarthy’s record with the Packers was 125-77-2 record and the team made the playoffs 9 times in 13 seasons with him as head coach.

The names of other teams had been floated before for McCarthy. Heavy.com previously reported that McCarthy might fit as coach for the Panthers, explaining that McCarthy hadn’t landed a new head coaching gig since being fired by the Panthers about a year ago after friction with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. McCarthy had claimed he didn’t see that firing coming and had sought a new head coaching job in 2019. With the Packers, McCarthy had a 61.8 win percentage.

McCarthy started coaching in the NFL as an offensive assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs in 1993, according to ESPN, and he served as quarterbacks coach for both the Chiefs and Green Bay. He also served as the offensive coordinator for both the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers. In short, he has a lot of professional coaching experience that extends beyond his primary experience in Green Bay as head coach.

The news of the McCarthy hiring by Dallas broke the day after the Cowboys told Jason Garrett they were not renewing his contract. In contrast to McCarthy’s playoff runs, the Cowboys didn’t make the playoffs in six of Garrett’s nine full seasons, according to Fox 6.

The Cowboys Confirmed Garrett’s Contract Would Not Be Renewed on January 5, Praising Garrett’s Commitment & Character

On Sunday evening, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released a statement on Garrett, confirming that the Cowboys would not be renewing the coach’s soon-to-be expiring contract. Jones had only positive things to say about Garrett, who was coach for a decade in Dallas.

“We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” Jones said in the statement.

“His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career. In his nine full years as a head coach, he guided our team to three division championships while also having them in position to play for the NFC East title in the last game of the year in four other seasons. His tenure of leadership will be characterized by his ability to produce teams that always played with great effort, emotion and passion, and he represented our organization with great pride, loyalty and respect.”

Garrett leaves the franchise with an 85-67 record as Dallas’ coach from 2010 to 2019.

This post is being updated as more is learned about the McCarthy hiring.