All Elite Wrestling Revolution: Matches & Predictions

Cody, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Adam Page (The Elite) promised a wrestling revolution in 2019.

And so far, they’ve delivered on their bold proclamation. Their first champions were crowned, independent wrestling stars got to perform on a major stage and Wednesday nights became all the better for it. Now in its second year of existence, All Elite Wrestling is ready to build upon the solid foundation produced in its debut year. And come February 29, AEW will come back to PPV with Revolution. All the titles will be on the line and hopefully, we’ll be treated a shocking debut or two (Brian Cage and Lance Archer, perhaps?). Now seems like the perfect time to take a look at the PPV card and predict who’ll come out on top for every matchup.

So let’s take a look at every exciting bout that’s set to come our way once AEW Revolution gets rolling.

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley (AEW World Championship)

Predictions & Winner: “Le Champion” has been running wild as AEW World Champion since August 31, 2019. Ever since it kicked off, Chris Jericho’s title reign has been responsible for producing some of the more memorable segments and matches in AEW. Jericho runs around with a formidable stable (Inner Circle) and has come out on the winning end during fun feuds with Kenny Omega, Scorpio Sky and even Cody. After a series of #1 contender tournament bouts, we finally got treated to a new hero who’s ready to step up to the challenge of Jericho – AEW’s resident wild man, Jon Moxley. Moxley turned the tables on Jericho when he attempted to add him to his Inner Circle by smashing a champagne bottle over his head and stealing the keys to a super expensive ride. This beef has entered a higher plateau of hate. And with the title on the line, I’m expecting something grand here.

Since Jericho has been running with the championship for a lengthy amount of time, I think now’s the best time for him to drop it to a worthy individual. And there’s no one better to defeat him for it than Moxley. Moxley has racked up a ton of victories and gotten the crowd behind him every step of the way. Moxley is in the midst of a winning streak and the best way to cap it off is for him to finally capture AEW’s top prize. I can totally envision Moxley beating back the repeated interference of the Inner Circle by finally employing some outside help and landing a final Paradigm Shift to lay Jericho out for the 1-2-3.