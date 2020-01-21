Falcons’ Julio Jones Opts Out of NFL Pro Bowl

For the seventh time, Atlanta Falcons Julio Jones was selected to play in the NFL Pro Bowl but has decided not to participate this year.

Green Bay Packers Davante Adams will be Jones’ replacement at receiver.

This will be Adams’s third consecutive Pro Bowl appearance. At the end of the 2019 season, Adams finished with 83 interceptions, ranked fourth for receptions per game and ranked fifth for receiving yards per game. He missed a total of four games, but came back from an injury and still ranked high.

Jones finished the season with 99 catches for 1,394 yards and six touchdowns.

Falcons’ Pro Bowl Representatives

Falcons tight end Austin Hooper and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett will represent the team at the Pro Bowl.

Hooper will be replacing San Francisco 49er’s, George Kittle. Kittle will be heading to the Super Bowl instead. This will be Hooper’s second consecutive Pro Bowl. As for Jarrett, it will be his first appearance.

Hooper still made career highs after missing three games with a knee injury this season. In 13 games he made 75 catches for 787 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Hooper will become a free agent in March but said during locker room cleanout, he hopes to stick around. Last Pro Bowl, at 24-years-old, Hooper caught a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Jarrett played in every game during the 2019 season for the Falcons. He finished with career-highs of 69 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, and 7.5 sacks.

Pro Bowl Roster

AFC Offense

Wide receiver: Courtland Sutton (Broncos); Keenan Allen (Chargers); Jarvis Landry (Browns); D.J. Chark (Jaguars)

Tackle: Ronnie Stanley (Ravens); Laremy Tunsil (Texans); Orlando Brown (Ravens)

Guard: Marshal Yanda (Ravens); Quenton Nelson (Colts); Joel Bitonio (Browns)

Center: Ryan Kelly (Colts); Rodney Hudson (Raiders)

Tight end: Jack Doyle (Colts); Mark Andrews (Ravens)

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson (Ravens); Ryan Tannehill (Titans); Deshaun Watson, (Texans)

Running back: Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns); Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans); Mark Ingram II (Baltimore Ravens)

Fullback: Patrick Ricard (Baltimore Ravens)

AFC Defense

Defensive end: Melvin Ingram (Chargers); Josh Allen (Jaguars); Calais Campbell (Jaguars)

Interior lineman: Cameron Heyward (Steelers); Jurrell Casey (Titans); Geno Atkins (Bengals)

Outside linebacker: Von Miller (Broncos); T.J. Watt (Steelers); Matt Judon (Ravens)

Inside linebacker: Darius Leonard (Colts); Tremaine Edmonds (Bills)

Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore (Patriots); Tre’Davious White (Bills); Joe Haden (Steelers); Marlon Humphrey (Ravens)

Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers); Earl Thomas (Ravens)

Strong safety: Jamal Adams (Jets)

AFC Special Teams

Kicker: Justin Tucker (Ravens)

Long snapper: Morgan Cox (Ravens)

Punter: Brett Kern (Titans)

Return specialist: Andre Roberts (Bills)

Special teamer: Matthew Slater (Patriots)

NFC Offense

Wide receiver: Davante Adams (Packers); Michael Thomas (Saints); Mike Evans (Buccaneers); Kenny Golladay (Lions)

Tackle: David Bakhtiari (Packers); Tyron Smith (Cowboys); Terron Armstead (Saints)

Guard: Zack Martin (Cowboys); Trai Turner (Panthers); Brandon Scherff (Redskins)

Center: Jason Kelce (Eagles); Travis Frederick (Cowboys)

Tight end: Zach Ertz (Eagles)

Quarterback: Russell Wilson (Seahawks); Drew Brees (Saints); Kirk Cousins (Vikings)

Running back: Dalvin Cook (Vikings); Christian McCaffrey (Panthers); Ezekiel Elliot (Cowboys)

Fullback: C.J. Ham (Vikings)

NFC Defense

Defensive end: Cameron Jordan (Saints); Everson Griffin (Vikings); Danielle Hunter (Vikings)

Interior lineman: Aaron Donald (Rams); Fletcher Cox (Eagles); Grady Jarrett (Falcons)

Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones (Cardinals); Khalil Mack (Bears); Shaquil Barrett (Buccaneers)

Inside linebacker: Erik Kendrick (Vikings); Luke Kuechly (Panthers)

Cornerback: Marshon Lattimore (Saints); Darius Slay (Lions); Kyle Fuller (Bears); Xavier Rhodes (Vikings); Shaquill Griffin (Seahawks)

Free safety: Budda Baker (Cardinals); Eddie Jackson (Bears)

Strong safety: Harrison Smith (Vikings)

NFC Special Teams

Kicker: Wil Lutz (Saints)

Long snapper: Rick Lovato (Eagles)

Punter: Tress Way (Redskins)

Return specialist: Deonte Harris (Saints)

Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson (Bears)

Dates to Know

Sunday, January 26, the 2020 Pro Bowl will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET. The bowl will be held in Orlando at Camping World Stadium for the fourth straight year. Top players from the American Football Conference (AFC) will take on top players from the National Football Conference (NFC).

On Sunday, February 2, Super Bowl LIV (54th) will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET. National Conference Champion Sanfransico 49ers will face American Football Conference Champion Kansas City Chiefs. The bowl will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida.

READ NEXT: Is Tua Tagovailoa an Option for Falcons?