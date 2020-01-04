Ravens Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does Baltimore Play in Next Round?

The Baltimore Ravens will know their first playoff opponent at the conclusion of the AFC Wild Card games on Saturday, January 4. If the Titans upset the Patriots, the Ravens will host the Titans in the Divisional Round. We know the Ravens will play their opponent on Saturday, January 11th at 8:15 p.m. Eastern on CBS on the first day of the Divisional Round.

A Patriots victory means the Ravens would face the winner of the Bills-Texans playoff game. The NFL bracket reseeds after the Wild Card round to ensure the top seed plays the highest remaining see,d which is a fancy way of saying the postseason is designed so the No. 1 seeds get the most favorable matchups in the Divisional Round.

Heading into Wild Card Weekend, the Ravens’ possible opponents included the Bills, Texans and Titans. Baltimore faced Buffalo on December 8 and came away with a 24-17 victory. The Ravens did not play either the Texans or Titans during the regular season.

Lamar Jackson Is Looking for Redemption for His 2019 Playoff Performance

The last time we saw Lamar Jackson in a playoff game, he struggled in the Ravens’ 23-17 loss to the Chargers in the Wild Card round last season. Jackson looks like a completely different player this season and the offense in 2018 was primarily designed for Joe Flacco. Jackson admitted that he is still motivated to prove he can perform at a high level in the postseason.

“That game still motivates me,” Jackson said, per ESPN. “I still haven’t played my second playoff game yet. … That game is over with. We’ve been having a great year this year. We just got to keep it going. I want a Super Bowl. I’m not worried about that. That was my rookie season.”



The Browns Reportedly Interviewed Ravens’ Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman for Their Head Coaching Vacancy

Beacon Journal’s Nate Ulrich reported that the Browns were scheduled to interview Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman for their head coaching vacancy on Friday, January 3rd. Jackson made it clear what he thought about his offensive coordinator potentially interviewing with another team.

“They need to chill out,” Jackson noted, per ESPN. “We got something to do right now. We need him to focus because we need to focus. We’re trying to get somewhere. You guys are going to have your own turn when the season is over with.”

Here’s a look at the upcoming NFL playoff schedule.

NFL Playoff Schedule 2019-20