Seahawks’ Marshawn Lynch Reveals Reason for NFL Comeback

Marshawn Lynch cited “unfinished business” as the main reason he is back in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. Shortly after Lynch signed with the Seahawks, Lynch released a video explaining his thoughts on returning to the field.

“You said why? We got history there and we got unfinished business,” Lynch noted in the interview referring to why he chose to play for the Seahawks.

Lynch released a short clip of the interview on Instagram complete with photos of new “Unfinished Business” apparel from his clothing line to celebrate his return. Lynch had 12 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers in his first game back in a Seahawks uniform. Here is a look at the video Lynch released.

Lynch Admitted That Retirement Showed How Much He Loved to Play Football

During the interview, Lynch discussed a number of topics including how retirement showed him how much he loved football. Lynch noted that football is still his true passion.

“At the end of the day, with all the changes and s—going on and getting away from the game…retirement. What it did was, it’s like anything, you step away for a minute and find out that its really your passion or whatever,” Lynch explained in the video. “At the end of the day, something that I always knew my whole life was I really like to play football.”

Lynch even vaguely referred to the infamous Super Bowl play where the Seahawks opted to pass the ball on the one-yard line. The running back noted that fans in different countries approach him about the play.

“You know, I done been to many places around the world that I have people come up speaking to me in languages that I don’t know what the hell they saying. At the end of the day, when it’s translated, it’s ‘You should have two Super Bowl rings,'” Lynch explained.

Lynch was then asked if he felt like his return to the Seahawks was another opportunity to go the Super Bowl.

“I mean, it is,” Lynch responded when asked about his Super Bowl aspirations.

Beast Mode Felt His Legs Getting Stronger vs. 49ers As the Game Went On

After the Seahawks regular-season finale against the Niners, Lynch granted a rare post-game interview to the media. Lynch admitted that he felt himself getting stronger as the game went on.

“It felt good, but at the end of the day, you know, I play to win. So, (expletive),” Lynch noted, per Pro Football Talk. “It is what it is…I think we just settled down. I started to feel some legs come up underneath me. But, for the most part I think just overall, the whole situation, everybody settled down and started hitting their keys and (expletive)…It was a great opportunity for that. A good defense. No shortage of a challenge out there, so. At the end of the day, you feel me, it’s just all (expletive).”

Just days before the Seahawks playoff matchup with the Eagles, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll noted there were no setbacks after Lynch’s first game back. Carroll explained that Lynch would be practicing as expected.

“He’s ready to go,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “Ready to practice today, no hesitation.”