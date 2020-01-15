Blazers vs. Rockets Prediction: How We’re Betting This Western Conference Showdown

The Houston Rockets are 8.5-point favorites over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night at Toyota Center.

Portland (17-24) is coming off a 115-112 win over the Hornets on Monday, just their third victory in the last 11 games. Damian Lillard scored 30 points in the win, marking the 15th time he has eclipsed the 30-point mark this season. Wednesday’s game in Houston will tip-off a three-game road trip for the Blazers. The Blazers lead the NBA in free-throw percentage (81.3%). Portland’s is ranked 29th in rebounds allowed (48.3 per game) and 21st in scoring defense (113.8 points per game).

Houston (26-13) is getting back point guard Russell Westbrook who did not play in Tuesday’s 121-110 loss to the Grizzlies due to rest. It was the Rockets’ second loss in the last three games. James Harden poured in 41 points for his 16th 40-point performance this season. Eric Gordon scored a season-high 23 points in the loss. Gordon is heating up with a pair of 20-point efforts in the last six games since returning from a knee injury. The Rockets are ranked second in scoring offense (119.0 points per game) but 22nd in scoring defense (113.9 points per game).

ESPN’s FPI gives Houston a 73.9% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Wednesday’s matchup between the Blazers and Rockets.

Blazers vs. Rockets Game Details

Date: Wednesday, January 15

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Toyota Center (Houston, Texas)

TV: ESPN, NBCS Northwest, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Sportsnet One

Spread: Rockets -8.5

Total: 235.5

*All lines, odds & trends courtesy of FanDuel, Covers, & The Action Network

Key Injuries

Blazers

SF Mario Hezonja (back) questionable

(back) questionable C Jusuf Nurkick (lower leg) out

(lower leg) out PF Skal Labissiere (knee) out

(knee) out SG Rodney Hood (Achilles) out

(Achilles) out PF Zach Collins (shoulder) out

Rockets

SG Gerald Green (foot) out

(foot) out C Nene (hip) out

Betting Trends

Blazers are 17-24 SU and 15-24-1 ATS this season

Rockets are 26-13 SU and 19-20 ATS this season

Under 21-20 in Blazers games this season

Under is 22-17 in Rockets games this season

Analysis & Pick

The Rockets have owned this series, winning nine of the last 12 regular-season matchups. That includes a 132-108 home victory earlier this season which saw James Harden score 36 points. C.J. McCollum has been a consistent scoring threat for Portland of late, scoring at least 20 points 10 times in the last 14 games.

The big advantage for Houston here comes in the middle, with Clint Capela and his 25 double-doubles this season roaming the pain. Capela had 16 points and 16 boards in the loss against Memphis. Considering the Blazers’ lack of size and rebounding presence, Capela is my pick to click in this matchup. I found his points and rebounds prop at 29.5 on Bet365 and it feels like a good spot to bang the over.

I do think Houston wins this game, but swallowing almost 10 points is not a good bet considering the Rockets’ recent struggles. Just bet this prop and root for Capela to dominate the paint.

PICK: Clint Capela over 29.5 points and rebounds (-120)

